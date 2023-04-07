🔴 Live: Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks on Ukraine grain deal

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey on Thursday for talks on the future of a grain deal that allows grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. NATO member Turkey is also pushing Russia and Ukraine to resume peace talks. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

5:16am: Seven civilians killed by Ukrainian air strikes

Seven civilians were reported killed by Ukrainian artillery strikes in Russian-controlled areas as the battle for Bakhmut, the devastated eastern city that has become a symbol of Kyiv's defiance of Russia, raged with no end in sight. Four of them were killed on Thursday in the Russia-controlled Donetsk region when shells hit a car park, Russia's Tass news agency said. Three people died in blasts at a bus stop in Lysychansk, northeast of Donetsk, RIA news agency reported.

7:27pm: Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks on Ukraine graine deal

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Turkey on Thursday, a Turkish official told AFP, for talks that include the future of a key deal that allows grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea.

The Russian foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of the visit that the deal was extended "as a gesture of goodwill for another 60 days". Turkey has pushed for a 120-day extension in compliance with the original agreement.

NATO member Turkey, which has good ties with its two Black Sea neighbours, is pushing Russia and Ukraine to resume peace talks, hoping to build on past diplomatic endeavours last year.

Key developments from Thursday, April 6:

French and EU leaders on Thursday sought to make Europe's case for bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine in a Beijing meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a close ally of Vladimir Putin.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Xi that he was counting on him to "bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table." Xi said he "stood ready to issue a joint call with France" for the resumption of "peace talks as soon as possible", according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

