🔴 Live: US Justice Dept opens inquiry into secret documents leak

An American flag waves outside the US Department of Justice Building in Washington DC on December 15, 2020.

The US Department of Justice on Saturday said it has opened an investigation into the leak of a trove of leaked US documents including secret assessments and intelligence reports related to Ukraine. Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

8:14am: Two killed in Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia

A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.

Ukraine's State Emergency service also reported that a 46-year-old woman, who it described as the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled from the wreckage.

City council secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said two missiles had destroyed one building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.

2:35am: US Justice Dept opens inquiry into secret documents leak

The US Department of Justice on Saturday said it has opened an investigation into the leak of a trove of leaked US documents, many related to Ukraine.

The breach appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies.

"We have been in communication with the Department of Defense related to this matter and have begun an investigation," a Justice Department spokesperson told AFP.

A steady drip of dozens of leaked documents and slides have made their way onto Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other social media and chat sites in recent days, and new documents continue to surface.

Former senior Pentagon official Mick Mulroy told The New York Times the leak was “a significant breach in security” that risks adversely affecting Ukraine's military planning.

Key developments from Saturday, April 8:

Thirty-one children have been brought back to Ukraine after being illegally taken to Russia from territories occupied by Moscow, a charity said. The children had been taken from the pro-Western country's northeastern region of Kharkiv and the southern region of Kherson, said Save Ukraine, which fights against what it says are illegal deportations of Ukrainian children.

Meanwhile in Moscow hundreds of supporters including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of mercenary outfit Wagner, turned out for the funeral of a high-profile Russian military blogger killed in a bombing attack.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and Reuters)

