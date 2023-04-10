Russian soldiers in occupied Melitopol are ‘panicking’, exiled mayor says

ON THE GROUND

'They are starting to panic,' the exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, of Ukraine's Melitopol says of the Russians occupying his city.

Ukraine’s armed forces are gearing up for a counter-offensive to take back territory currently occupied by Russia. But it is not just the military that is preparing – civilian administrations in exile are also making plans for their return. FRANCE 24’s correspondent Gulliver Cragg met with the exiled mayor of Melitopol, a city that is currently acting as the capital of the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region. But, he says, not for much longer.

In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 in Kyiv, exiled mayor Ivan Fedorov explained what the main task of his administration will be once it returns to Melitopol.

“After our soldiers 'de-occupy' our city, we – as a team – have to make it livable again as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that when Russian soldiers are ousted, they typically “take everything”, from ambulances to police cars to medical equipment.

Although Ukrainian officials are not letting on when or where a counter-offensive might take place, Fedorov said that the Russians occupying his city are growing increasingly nervous.

“They are starting to panic and as a result they are increasing the pressure on our residents,” he said, noting that just speaking Ukrainian, or owning books in the Ukrainian language, is enough to get you called in by police for questioning, “if not worse”.

He also spoke of the importance of evacuating as many civilians as possible ahead of the counter-offensive to make it easier for Ukraine's military.

