🔴 Live: US reaffirms support for Ukraine after intelligence leaks

The leaked Pentagon documents highlight US concerns about Ukraine's capacity to keep defending against Russian air strikes.

Senior US officials have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine as they seek to reassure jittery allies after a leaked trove of highly sensitive documents appeared online. In Moscow, Russian officials said they conducted a successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile, weeks after the country suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

11:02am: UK casts doubt on leaked report of special forces in Ukraine

Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has cast doubt on reports that UK special forces have operated in Ukraine, after the allegations emerged from a leaked trove of highly sensitive US documents.

The Guardian and other media outlets said the leaked military and intelligence files suggest that dozens of British special forces personnel have been present in Ukraine so far this year.

"The widely reported leak of alleged classified US information has demonstrated a serious level of inaccuracy," the UK's MoD said in a statement posted Wednesday on Twitter.

"Readers should be cautious about taking at face value allegations that have the potential to spread disinformation."

In response to the leak of alleged classified US information: pic.twitter.com/WWFLOhbeeU — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 11, 2023

10:50am: Zelensky blasts Russian 'beasts' after alleged POW beheading

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has denounced Russian "beasts" after a video surfaced on social media purporting to show the decapitation of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

"There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill... we won't forget anything, nor will we forgive murderers" Zelensky said in a message on social media, vowing to bring justice to his war-torn nation.

UN human rights monitors have documented dozens of summary killings of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war, as well as other possible war crimes such as the use of torture, human shields and other abuses against POWs since Russia invaded its neighbour, according to a report released last month.

9:55am: Ukraine has 'much of the capability' it needs, Pentagon says after damaging leaks

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and defence chief Lloyd Austin spoke with their Ukrainian counterparts on Tuesday as Washington sought to reassure its allies after a leaked trove of highly sensitive documents appeared online.

The breach – which has sparked a criminal investigation by the Department of Justice – includes classified information about Ukraine's battle against invading Russian forces, as well as secret assessments of US allies.

A document reviewed by AFP highlighted US concerns about Ukraine's capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes, while the Washington Post reported that another expressed doubts about the success of an upcoming offensive by Kyiv's forces.

01:57

Blinken said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and "reaffirmed our enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence".

Austin, speaking alongside Blinken, said he had also talked to his counterpart in Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, adding that Ukraine’s forces “have much of the capability that they need to continue to be successful".

Ukraine is expected to launch an attack on invading Russian troops in the spring – its first major military push of the year. But one top secret document said tough Russian defences and "enduring Ukrainian deficiencies in training and munitions supplies probably will strain progress and exacerbate casualties during the offensive", the Post reported.

7:05am: Russia conducts test launch of 'advanced' ICBM

Russia has conducted what it said was the successful test launch of an "advanced" intercontinental ballistic missile, weeks after it suspended participation in its last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that a "combat crew successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) of a mobile ground-based missile system" from its Kapustin Yar test site on Tuesday. "The missile's training warhead hit a mock target at the Sary-Shagan training ground (Republic of Kazakhstan) with given precision," it added.

Since sending troops into Ukraine last year, President Vladimir Putin has issued thinly veiled warnings that he could use nuclear weapons there if Russia were threatened.

In late February, Putin said Moscow was suspending participation in the New START treaty, under which Russia and the United States had agreed to limit nuclear stockpiles and submit to mutual inspections.

And less than three weeks ago, Putin said he would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbour and ally Belarus, bringing the arms to the doorstep of the European Union.

5:10am: Deutsche Bank to close its remaining IT operations in Russia

The Financial Times is reporting that Deutsche Bank will be winding down its remaining software technology centres in Russia's Moscow and St. Petersburg as the German lender looks to end its two decades of reliance on Russian IT expertise.

1:15am: World Bank says Western Europe should also fund Ukraine's reconstruction

World Bank head David Malpass, speaking at a meeting with officials from the International Monetary Fund, noted that the World Bank had played a big role in rebuilding Europe's steel industry after World War Two and could play a similar role in Ukraine.

"But the size is daunting," he said, citing a recent estimate that it would cost $411 billion to rebuild Ukraine's economy, or 2.6 times its expected 2022 gross domestic product. The number, calculated by the World Bank, United Nations, European Commission and Ukraine, was up sharply from an estimate of $349 billion released last September.

The European Union had large funding sums that could be brought to bear, Malpass said. "The bank is prepared to play its role in the reconstruction, but I do need to set the expectations for the world that the amount to rebuild the electricity sector, the road sector, a railroad sector are way bigger relative to the size of the balance sheets of the international financial institutions," he said.

Key developments from Tuesday, April 12:

Russia’s lower house of parliament voted unanimously to introduce electronic mobilisation papers to make it harder for Russian men to avoid the draft. More than 300,000 are believed to have been called up since President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last year.

The UN, meanwhile, said the confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine is approaching 8,500 but several thousand more unverified deaths are feared.

>> Read our live blog for all of yesterday’s developments as they unfolded

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and Reuters)

