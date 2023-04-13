FRANCE IN TURMOIL
🔴 Live: French take to streets ahead of crucial court ruling on pension reform
Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Thursday in a 12th day of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's contested pension reforms, which will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The demonstrations a day before Friday's much-awaited verdict by the Constitutional Council on the legality of the bill. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
- Authorities expect between 400,000 and 600,000 to take part in the protests nationwide, significantly less than the nearly 1.3 million who took to the streets at the height of the protests back in March.
- Some traffic disruptions are expected on Thursday, but not to the extent seen in March as industrial action loses steam. The CGT union has called for a walkout at all refineries.
- This newest wave of protests takes place a day before Friday's much-awaited verdict by the Constitutional Council on the legality of the bill.
- Macron has in recent weeks snubbed calls for talks with union leaders but has said he will invite them for discussions after Friday’s court ruling.
- Public anger over the reforms was further ignited after Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne used Article 49.3 – known as the "nuclear option" – to push pension reform through parliament without a vote on March 16, sparking widespread anger. Days later, the government narrowly survived two no-confidence votes.
- French President Emmanuel Macron insists the proposed changes, which include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, are needed to reform a moribund system. But some of the government’s own experts have said the pension system is in relatively good shape and would likely return to a balanced budget even without reforms.
