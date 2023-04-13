FRANCE IN TURMOIL

🔴 Live: French take to streets ahead of crucial court ruling on pension reform

Workers on strike hold CGT labour union flags as they walk on a platform during a demonstration inside the railway station in Nice, France, on March 22, 2023. © Éric Gaillard, Reuters/File picture

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 1 min

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Thursday in a 12th day of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's contested pension reforms, which will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. The demonstrations a day before Friday's much-awaited verdict by the Constitutional Council on the legality of the bill. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).