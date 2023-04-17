🔴 Live: EU says Poland, Hungary bans on Ukraine grain 'unacceptable'

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022.

The European Union's executive arm on Monday denounced bans imposed by Poland and Hungary on imports of grain and other food from Ukraine. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT + 2).

1:35pm: Russia says Wagner takes districts in central and northwest Bakhmut

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday that the Wagner mercenary force had captured two districts in the centre and northwest of the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

1:10pm: Putin praises Pacific drills as China minister visits

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the "very high level" of military drills in the Pacific as Moscow seeks closer ties with China amid a stand-off with the West.

The surprise drills announced last week come as Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is in Russia on a visit which will last until Wednesday.

Putin received Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Moscow for a summit showing the nations' united front against the West.

12:49pm: Ukraine spurns Iraqi offer to mediate talks with Russia

Iraq on Monday offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to try and find an end to the war, but Ukraine's top diplomat rejected the offer during a rare visit to Baghdad.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reiterated his country's position that it would not engage in any peace talks unless Russia withdraws from all Ukrainian territory.

The Kremlin wants Kyiv to acknowledge Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, which Moscow took over in 2014, and to also recognize September’s annexation of the Ukrainian provinces of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia. Ukraine has rejected those demands and insists it won’t hold talks with Russia until Moscow’s troops pull back from all occupied territories.

In Iraq, Kuleba met with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein. It was the first visit by a Ukrainian official to Baghdad since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and the first visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister in 11 years.

Hussein pointed to Iraq's years of experience with war and conflict, as well as with hosting negotiations between hostile parties – such as the recent Saudi-Iran talks.

10:48am: EU says Poland, Hungary bans on Ukraine grain 'unacceptable'

The European Union's executive arm on Monday denounced bans imposed by Poland and Hungary on imports of grain and other food from Ukraine.

Ukraine's grain exports have been transiting through the European Union to other countries since the war-torn nation's traditional Black Sea routes were blocked by Russia's invasion.

But, because of logistical issues, the grain had been piling up and driving down prices, which led to protests from farmers and the resignation of Poland's agriculture minister.

A spokeswoman for the commission said it was "requesting further information from the relevant authorities to be able to assess the measures".

1:04am: Ukraine says it is finding more Chinese components in Russian weapons

Ukrainian forces are finding a growing number of components from China in Russian weapons used in Ukraine, a senior adviser in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office told Reuters, as Western supplies are squeezed by sanctions.

In "the weapons recovered from the battlefield we continue to find different electronics", said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, who advises the president's chief of staff on sanctions policy.

"The trend is now that there is less Western-made components but more – not hard (to) guess which country – made components. Of course, China," he said via a video call.

China has repeatedly denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The assault triggered Western sanctions, including on sending military and dual-use technology such as microchips that could be used in either ordinary appliances or weapons.

Key developments on Sunday, April 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu, underscoring Beijing's strengthening engagement with Moscow, with which it has aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to diminish US hegemony.

Meanwhile Brazilian President Lula again proposed establishing a group of non-aligned countries to broker peace in the Russo-Ukrainian War, saying he had discussed the matter with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week.

6:39pm: Putin meets with China's defense minister in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with China's defense minister on Sunday, underscoring Beijing's strengthening engagement with Moscow, with which it has largely aligned its foreign policy in an attempt to diminish the influence of the United States and other Western democracies.

Putin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Gen. Li Shangfu less than a month after Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a three-day state visit to Moscow.

In comments opening the meeting, Putin praised the general development of Russia-China relations.

“We are also working actively through the military departments, regularly exchanging information that is useful to us, cooperating in the field of military-technical cooperation, conducting joint exercises, moreover, in different theaters: in the Far East region, and in Europe, and at sea, and on land and in the air,” he said, according to the Kremlin.

Li said that the countries' relations “outperform the military-political unions of the Cold War era. They rest on the principles of nonalignment, and are very stable.”

5:29pm: Brazil's Lula calls for 'peace group' to broker Ukraine-Russia deal

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday again proposed establishing a group of countries not involved with the Russia-Ukraine war to broker peace, saying he had discussed the matter with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping earlier this week.

"I think we need to sit on a table and say, 'that's enough, let's start talking' because war never brought and will never bring any benefit to humanity," said Lula, who has been critical of the United States and the European Union for their role in the conflict.

The Brazilian president told reporters in Abu Dhabi, where he finished a trip his Asia, that he was trying to gather a group of leaders that "prefer to talk about peace rather than war."

He cited Xi and the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both of whom he met this week.

Lula had previously said the group should gather countries not "encouraging" war. He added that nations that are supplying weapons should be convinced to stop doing so.

5:00pm: Ukraine foreign minister to visit Iraq on Monday

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected in Baghdad on Monday on his first visit to Iraq since Russia invaded his country, the foreign ministry said.

Kuleba is due to hold talks with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as well as Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

They will discuss "bolstering bilateral ties, as well as regional and international" issues, said the statement quoting foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahhaf.

