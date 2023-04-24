Former correspondents in Russia call for release of journalist Evan Gershkovich

FREEDOM OF THE PRESS

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a court room at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia on April 18, 2023.

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested in Russia on March 29 and remains behind bars. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of spying. Some 300 former correspondents in Russia, from 22 different countries, have written an open letter to the Kremlin in English and Russian to demand Gershkovich's immediate release. FRANCE 24 has published the text below.

“We call on the Russian authorities to drop these charges and immediately release Evan Gershkovich.” Instigated by Elena Volochine, a FRANCE 24 reporter and Shaun Walker, The Guardian’s correspondent in Central and Eastern Europe, 301 former correspondents in Russia, from 22 different countries, signed an open letter published on April 24 and addressed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to demand Gershkovich's release. Accused of espionage and incarcerated in Russia since March 30, the 31-year-old US journalist could face between 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A collective of journalists and members of Russian civil society also called for the liberation of Gershkovich in a letter published on April 4 by the independent news website Meduza.

“What is happening to Evan could have happened to any of us”, said Volochine, who reported in Russia between 2012 and 2022. “This reminds me of my worst nightmares. The Russian leaders live in a parallel reality, and those who look for the truth on the war in Ukraine are considered traitors or spies. I felt an increase in these kinds of speeches since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and this is what led me to leave the country. Russian leaders need to hear us and know the entire world is watching them.”

Memories from another time

Gershkovich's plight brings these journalists back in time, reminding them of what they thought was a bygone era. “I signed this letter because I myself had been accused of espionage by the Soviet Union, which was completely false,” said Nicolas Miletitch, an AFP correspondent in Moscow from 1978 until he was expelled in 1981. "The USSR expelled me, accusing me of being an agent of the CIA, of an intelligence service, of an anti-Soviet organisation whose name I never heard and French intelligence services all at the same time. These accusations were false, of course, and I have strong reason to believe that those against Evan Gershkovich are also false."

On the other hand, Miletitch did help the resistance movement in the USSR by leaving the Soviet Union with samizdat works banned by the regime to circulate them in the West. He also contributed Maggi cubes and multivitamin tablets to an organisation that provided aid to political prisoners. His supplies were sent to prisoners in the Gulag.

The US journalist Jeff Trimble, who arrived a few years later in Moscow to manage the local office of the magazine U.S. News & World Report between 1986 and 1991, also experienced a similar situation.

"I arrived in Moscow in 1986 to replace Nick Daniloff, the former bureau chief, who had been accused of espionage and arrested by the Soviet authorities”, Trimble said. “I want to do everything in my power to release Evan and support journalists working in Russia today in circumstances far more difficult and threatening than those I faced myself in the final years of the Soviet Union."

These memories from another time resonate with a sinister echo today: Gershkovich is the first American journalist imprisoned in Russia since the Cold War.

The letter and its signatories are published below:

Minister Lavrov,

We have all worked in Russia as foreign correspondents, some for a few months, others for decades. We are shocked and appalled by the arrest of our colleague Evan Gershkovich and the charges brought against him.

Evan Gershkovich has a long and impressive record of journalistic work. We have no doubt that the only purpose and intention of his work was to inform his readers about the current reality in Russia. Seeking out information, even if it means upsetting political interests, does not make Evan a criminal or a spy, it makes him a journalist. Journalism is not a crime.

The arrest sends a disturbing and dangerous signal about Russia's disregard for independent media and shows indifference to the fate of a young, talented and honest journalist.

We call on the Russian authorities to drop these charges and immediately release Evan Gershkovich.

Signatories:

