🔴Live: Two killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian village near border

Ukrainian servicemen looks on at position near the frontline city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region on April 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Two people were killed when a Ukrainian missile hit a Russian village near the countries' border, the regional governor said Sunday. It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

7:12am: Two killed in Ukrainian strike on Russian village near border

Two people were killed when a Ukrainian missile hit a Russian village near the countries' border, the regional governor said Sunday. It comes after a week in which Russia renewed heavy missile attacks on Ukrainian cities, killing 23 people including a baby boy.

Missiles hit the village of Suzemka, to the east of the frontier between the two countries, according to Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Bryansk oblast.

"As a result of the strike inflicted by Ukrainian nationalists, unfortunately, two civilians were killed," he said in a message posted on Telegram. "According to preliminary data, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed."

Key developments from Saturday, April 29

Russian-installed authorities in southern Ukraine said Saturday that Ukrainian forces were subjecting the city of Novaya Kakhovka to "intense artillery fire" that had cut off electricity. This comes as Kyiv prepares for a widely expected counter-offensive against pro-Moscow forces.

Authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea reported a drone attack on a fuel depot and as Kyiv prepares for a widely expected counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces. More than 10 tanks of oil totalling up to 40,000 tonnes were destroyed in the fire at a Crimean fuel storage facility. According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the fuel was destined for use by Russia's Black Sea fleet. Meanwhile the Russia-installed government of Sevastopol, the port city of Crimea, said the loss "will not affect the supply of fuel to Sevastopol".

