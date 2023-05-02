Five things you might not know about King Charles III (Part 1)

Ten things you might not know about King Charles III

The United Kingdom’s longest-ever king-in-waiting, Charles III, ascends the throne on May 6 after waiting in line for more than 70 years. To mark his coronation, FRANCE 24's Royal expert Philip Turle looks at some lesser-known facts about him.

As the first in line to the throne for most of his life, 74-year-old Charles is no stranger to the public eye.

Although Charles is notoriously private, rumours and revelations about his life have long appeared in the British press, along with relatives' books.

To disentangle the rumours from the facts, Philip Turle takes a look at some of the many myths surrounding the British king in the video below.

