🔴 Live: Wagner chief threatens to pull Bakhmut fighters

A Ukrainian service member from a 28th separate mechanised brigade named after the Knights of the Winter Campaign of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, fires an anti-tank grenade launcher at a front line near Bakhmut on May 3, 2023.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russian paramilitary group Wagner, on Friday threatened to pull his fighters from the front line in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on May 10, saying ammunition shortages meant they faced "senseless death". Russia has incurred significant losses as it has poured in troops to try and take the eastern Ukrainian city since Moscow started its offensive there in August. And Russian military's losses in Bakhmut has exposed tensions between Prigozhin. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT +2).

10:27am: Wagner chief threatens to pull Bakhmut fighters over ammo shortage

The head of Russian paramilitary group Wagner on Friday threatened to pull his fighters from the front line in Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on May 10, saying ammunition shortages meant they faced "senseless death".

"On May 10, 2023 we will have to hand over our positions in Bakhmut to units of the defence ministry and withdraw Wagner units to rear camps to lick our wounds," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a written statement on his Telegram channel.

10:01am: Russia's Lavrov says Kremlin drone incident was 'hostile act'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Wednesday's drone incident at the Kremlin was a "hostile act" and that Russia would respond with "concrete actions".

Russia has accused Ukraine of firing drones at the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin, and said the United States was behind the purported attack. Ukraine has denied that, and the White House has dismissed Russian "lies".

"It was clearly a hostile act, it is clear that the Kyiv terrorists could not have committed it without the knowledge of their masters," Lavrov told a press conference in India.

8:09am: Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations summit in Ankara

A Ukrainian delegate punched a Russian delegate in the face during a gathering of Black Sea nations in the Turkish capital on Thursday, after his Ukrainian flag was snatched away to stop him from photobombing a video interview with Russia's lead delegate.

Olesandr Marikovski posted a video of himself thumping the Russian and retrieving the blue and yellow flag on his Facebook page. The incident took place in a hallway of the parliament building, where the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) assembly was being held.

Earlier in the day, some Ukrainian delegates scuffled with security officers who had tried to pull them away as they staged a protest, shouting and holding their flags next to Russia's lead delegate as she tried to address the assembly.

6:54am: New drone attack causes fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery, TASS reports

A drone attack on the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia, the second in as many days, has caused a fire, TASS news agency reported on Friday, citing emergency services.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency also reported that there were no casualties following the Friday's incident, while the fire had been put out.

Key developments from Thursday, May 4:

The White House on Thursday said Russia was ‘lying’ over claims the US aided Ukraine in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin and denied any US involvement in the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a visit to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court (ICC) is based, that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

