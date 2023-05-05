Our Royal Expert Philip debunks five things you might not know about King Charles III (Part 2)

The United Kingdom’s longest-ever king-in-waiting, Charles III, ascends to the throne on May 6 after waiting in line for more than 70 years. To mark his coronation, FRANCE 24's Royal expert Philip Turle looks at some lesser-known facts about him.

Advertising Read more

As the first in line to the throne for most of his life, 74-year-old Charles is no stranger to the public eye.

Although Charles is notoriously private, rumours and revelations about his life have long appeared in the British press, along with relatives' books.

To disentangle the rumours from the facts, Philip Turle takes a look at some of the many myths surrounding the British king.

Please click the player above to watch the video.

Coronation of King Charles III © Creative Department - France Médias Monde

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe