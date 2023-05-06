🔴 Live: Charles III to be crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

CROWNING THE KING

A Coronation-themed Union flag is pictured at a souvenir stall near Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in central London, on May 3, 2023.

Charles III will be crowned king on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Charles succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth when she died last September and at 74, he will become the oldest British monarch to have the 360-year-old St Edward’s Crown placed on his head as he sits upon a 14th century throne at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Watched by about 100 heads of state and dignitaries including US first lady Jill Biden, Charles follows 40 predecessors in being crowned at the abbey – which has staged all the coronations since William the Conqueror back in 1066.

His second wife Camilla, 75, will also be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony which, while rooted in history, will attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy and nation.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, REUTERS, AP)

