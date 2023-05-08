France’s Macron commemorates the end of WWII in Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron lays a wreath of flowers at the Unkown Soldier tomb under the Arc de de Triomphe during ceremonies marking Victory Day, Monday, May 8, 2023 in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron led the traditional ceremony on Paris’ Champs-Elysees Monday commemorating the day that marked the end of World War II in Europe in 1945.

Flanked by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Macron laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under the Arc de Triomphe monument. A brass band played the Marseillaise.

To limit disruptions amid ongoing opposition to Macron and his contested pension reforms, police banned gatherings around the area of the ceremony in the French capital, and in Lyon where the president will travel later in the day.

French government On #VEday we remember all those who risked their lives for Europe’s freedom, especially now that the European continent is experiencing war again. #LestWeForget pic.twitter.com/78S9sh80Xr — French Embassy UK🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceintheUK) May 8, 2023

Authorities are being vigilant that a “casserolade ” or the loud banging of pots and pans in protest will not distract from the memorial ceremonies.

In Lyon, Macron is paying tribute to the French Resistance movement and one of its leaders, Jean Moulin. Macron is visiting Montluc prison, where Moulin was detained and tortured by the Gestapo.

France is one of just a few countries that has made Victory in Europe Day a public holiday, perhaps due to the devastating impact the war had on the country. French people frequently wear a bleuet (cornflower) on their lapel as a symbol of remembrance for those who died, similar to the Poppy worn by the British and other allies of the conflict.

Paris on VE Day The Champs-Élysées as seen from the Arc de Triomphe . VE Day, Paris France. #OTD May 8 1945.#WWII pic.twitter.com/1p6z5V1rgq — 𝕆𝕟 𝕥𝕙𝕚𝕤 𝕕𝕒𝕪 𝕚𝕟 𝕙𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕪 (@changnoi2018) May 8, 2023

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

