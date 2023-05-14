🔴 Live: Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks on Ukraine's urgent needs

Hour by Hour

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 14, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Paris for talks Sunday night with French President Emmanuel Macron, extending a multi-stop European tour that has elicited fresh pledges of military support as his country gears up for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation forces. The two leaders will discuss Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

7:32pm: Ukraine's Zelensky makes surprise visit to Paris for talks with French President Macron

France dispatched a plane to pick up Zelensky in Germany, where he met Chancellor Olaf Scholz earlier Sunday. Macron’s office said the two leaders will hold talks over dinner and that Macron will “reaffirm France and Europe’s unwavering support to reestablish Ukraine in its legitimate rights and to defend its fundamental interests.”

They'll also discuss Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs and “the more long term perspectives for a return to peace in Europe," Macron's office said. FRANCE 24 journalist Carys Garland provides more information below:

03:16

6:19pm: Russia becoming a vassal of China amid Ukraine war, says Macron

Russia has "already lost geopolitically" its war in Ukraine war and is effectively becoming a vassal state of China, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview published Sunday.

"De facto, it has entered a form of subservience with regards to China and has lost its access to the Baltic, which was critical, because it prompted the decision by Sweden and Finland to join NATO," Macron told the Opinion newspaper.

"This was unthinkable just two years ago. So it's already a geopolitical defeat," Macron said ahead of a visit to Paris by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky later Sunday.

5:33pm: Ukraine says captured over 'ten enemy positions' in Bakhmut, says ministry

Kyiv said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces have captured more than ten Russian positions on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

"Today our units have captured more than ten enemy positions in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on social media. "Enemy soldiers of various units have been captured."

"Anyone who knows the real situation and is there now understands the gravity of what is happening," Malyar added.

5:27pm: Ukraine fighting for European values, freedom, says EU chief

The Ukrainian people are fighting for European freedom and values, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday at a ceremony in Germany where President Volodymyr Zelensky received the prestigious Charlemagne prize for fostering European unity.

"President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are fighting for the values and the obligation that this prize embodies," von der Leyen said.

"And in doing so, they are also fighting for our own freedom and our values. Democracy and the rule of law, free speech and the freedom to create your own destiny."

5:02pm: War shows Ukraine is 'part of European family', says Scholz

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shakes hands before being awarded the International Charlemagne Prize of Aachen 2023 on May 14, 2023 in Aachen, western Germany. © Federico Gambarini, AFP

Russia's war in Ukraine has made clear that the country is "part of our European family", German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday at an award ceremony honouring President Volodymyr Zelensky for services to European unity.

"All across Europe, the war has cemented one clear realisation: Ukraine is part of our European family," Scholz said at the award ceremony for the Charlemagne prize in the German city of Aachen, where Zelensky was in attendance.

"Russia's war of aggression has brought the European Union and Ukraine closer than ever before," Scholz added.

4:14pm: Ukraine's Zelensky expected in Paris later on Sunday, French media

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to arrive in Paris later on Sunday, BFM TV, Le Figaro and Agence France Presse reported.

Le Figaro said Zelensky would be greeted at the Vélizy-Villacoublay airport by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.

Officials at the French presidential office could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.

12:45pm: Ukraine 'not attacking Russian territory', Zelensky says

Ukraine has no plans to attack targets inside Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Berlin on Sunday after receiving a huge new military aid package ahead of an expected counter-offensive.

"We are not attacking Russian territory," Zelensky told reporters in Berlin. "We have neither the time nor the strength to do so and we have no weapons left with which to do so. We are preparing a counterattack to de-occupy the illegitimately conquered territories," he added.

01:44

12:44pm: Russia says two military commanders killed in east Ukraine

Russia said Sunday that two of its military commanders had been killed in combat near the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

In a rare announcement of its losses on the battlefield, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement that the commander of the 4th motorised rifle brigade, Vyacheslav Makarov, and Yevgeny Brovko, deputy commander of the Army Corps for military-political work, had been killed in fighting in eastern Ukraine.

12:40pm: Zelensky urges Germany to back fighter jet deliveries

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday urged Germany to back its bid to obtain fighter jets from the West, as it eyes a counter-offensive against Russia's invasion.

During a visit to Berlin, Zelensky said he would broach the issue with Chancellor Olaf Scholz, adding that "this is not an easy question".

"We're now working on creating a coalition of fighter jets... Today I will appeal to the German side to support Ukraine in this coalition," he said.

12:28pm: Ukraine troops, Western arms targeted in strikes, Russia says

Moscow said Sunday that Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

Russia's armed forces "delivered a strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the points of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

"Places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western countries" were also struck, it said.

12:18pm: Ukraine ready for peace but cannot mean freezing conflict, Scholz says

Ukraine is ready for peace but that cannot mean freezing the conflict and accepting a deal dictated by Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday.

"Russia has to pull back its troops, it will not work any other way," Scholz said during Zelensky's first visit to Germany since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

11:53am: Berlin will support Ukraine 'as long as needed', Scholz tells Zelensky

Germany will support Ukraine as long as needed, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday as President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin for the first time since Russia's invasion.

"I have said it many times, and I repeat it here today: we will support you for as long as it is necessary," Scholz said during a joint press conference.

10:52am: Zelensky lauds Germany as 'true friend and reliable ally'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday thanked Berlin for its backing in Kyiv's battle against Moscow troops, calling Germany a "true friend" during his first visit since Russia's invasion.

"In the most challenging time in the modern history of Ukraine, Germany proved to be our true friend and reliable ally, which stands decisively side-by-side with the Ukrainian people in the struggle to defend freedom and democratic values," he wrote in the guestbook at the German president's official residence.

8:56am: Zelensky meets President Steinmeier at start of Germany visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday met his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, on his first trip to Germany since Russia's invasion.

Zelensky signed the guestbook at the Bellevue Palace, before heading into talks with Steinmeier. He is expected to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz later Sunday.

Zelensky's visit comes as he seeks further arms deliveries to help his country fend off the Russian invasion, and funds to rebuild what's been destroyed by more than a year of devastating conflict.

8:53am: Ukraine repels latest overnight drone and missile attack

Ukrainian forces intercepted and destroyed three missiles and 25 drones overnight in the latest aerial attack on the country since the beginning of May, Ukraine's air force said on Sunday.

Russia has increased the number of missile and drone attacks this month, which Kyiv attributes to Moscow's fear of an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia "attacked Ukraine from different directions with Shahed attack drones, Kalibr missiles from ships in the Black Sea, (and) cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic aircraft," the air force said in a statement.

At least two people were injured in the western region of Ternopil, a senior Ukrainian presidential official said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukrainian authorities do not report hits on critical infrastructure or military facilities.

1:04am: Ukraine's Zelensky arrives in Germany for visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced his arrival in Berlin for an official visit Sunday, having flown out of Rome following meetings with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Already in Berlin," he wrote on Twitter. "Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security."

Already in Berlin. Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

Key developments from Saturday, May 13:

While on a visit to Rome on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he met with Pope Francis in the Vatican and thanked him for focusing on the plight of millions of Ukrainians after the Russian invasion. Zelensky also met with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who promised Italy's full support to Ukraine in its efforts to repel Russia's "brutal and unjust aggression".

Zelensky announced on Saturday that he would be travelling to Germany on Sunday to meet with leaders of Europe's top economy, a government source in Berlin told AFP. The trip comes just after Berlin said it was preparing a new weapons package worth €2.7 billion ($3 billion) for Kyiv, including tanks, armoured vehicles and air-defence systems.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

