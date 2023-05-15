🔴 Live: UK promises attack drones, missiles for Ukraine as Zelensky visits Sunak

Hour by Hour

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at Chequers, the prime minister's official country residence, northwest of London, on May 15, 2023.

Britain announced Monday that it would deliver long-range attack drones and air-defence missiles to Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his European tour with talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The Ukrainian President has met with leaders in Italy, Germany and France in recent days, securing a promise from French President Emmanuel Macron to provide additional military aid to Ukraine including light tanks, armoured vehicles and military training. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Advertising Read more

5:29pm: Russia says it intercepted NATO jets over Baltic sea

Russia said Monday it had scrambled a Su-27 fighter jet over the Baltic Sea to intercept two aircraft, one German and one French, which Moscow said had attempted to "violate" its airspace.

"After turning the foreign military planes away from the Russian Federation state border, the Russian fighter (jet) returned safely to its airbase," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

4:30pm: Efforts to extend Ukraine Black Sea grain deal to continue in coming days, UN says

UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said on Monday that efforts will continue in the coming days to extend a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, a pact Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its grain and fertilizer exports.

"Continuation of the Black Sea Initiative is critically important, as is recommitment by the parties to its smooth and efficient operation," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. "We will continue to call on all to meet their responsibilities as the world watches us very closely."

4:09pm: Zelensky completes European Tour, secures promises of additional military aid

High on the agenda for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as his European tour across Germany, France and the UK comes to an end was securing additional military aid. More specifically, Zelensky was asking his European allies for F26 fighter jets as he hopes to create a jet coalition.

While the UK has already delivered long-range missiles to Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also pledged to provide pilot training to Ukrainian fighter jet pilots. FRANCE 24's Benedicte Paviot tells us more.

02:01 Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. © France 24

3:30pm: Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'important and powerful' new military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday lauded "important and powerful" military aid from Britain, France and Germany, and said he was pleased with agreements reached during a tour of Europe.

"The priority (during our talks) was our counteroffensive actions, I am very pleased with the achievements and agreements," he said in remarks in Ukrainian while visiting Britain.

1:23pm: Zelensky says he is optimistic for a quick decision on fighter jet deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said he was hopeful of securing a quick deal to get fighter jets from Western partners after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Zelensky said he was "very positive" about creating a "jets coalition" for the war against Russia and that a decision would come "in the closest time", but added that "a little bit more" work was needed.

12:38pm: Kremlin slams Macron comments over Russia's 'subservience' to China

The Kremlin on Monday slammed comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said Russia was becoming a vassal to China as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

"We categorically disagree with this. Our relations with China have the character of a special, strategic partnership," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov said Macron's comments reflected "an absolutely wrong understanding of what is happening."

In an interview published Sunday, Macron said that Russia, isolated by its offensive in Ukraine, had "entered a form of subservience with regards to China".

Macron also said Russia had already suffered a "geopolitical defeat" in the interview published by the Opinion newspaper.

11:50am: New UK weapons for Ukraine will not change outcome of the conflict, Kremlin says

Russia takes an "extremely negative" view of Britain's decision to supply long-range Storm Shadow cruise missiles and other military hardware to Ukraine, but does not believe it will change the conflict's outcome, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The new UK weapons for Ukraine will only cause 'further destruction', the Kremlin added.

11:23am: Future of Black Sea grain deal uncertain, Ukraine says

Ukraine cannot rule out that a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain will end on May 18 when it expires and the situation is uncertain, with no additional negotiations planned this week, a Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Monday.

Olha Trofimtseva, a foreign ministry ambassador at large, told a briefing that Ukraine was receiving conflicting signals about the future of the grain deal.

11:16am: Ukrainian security agency suspects businessman Firtash of embezzlement

Ukraine's state security agency has served businessman Dmytro Firtash and top managers of companies he controls with "notices of suspicion" of embezzlement, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on Monday.

The SBU said that, acting with the Economic Security Bureau, it had uncovered a "large-scale scheme" that involved theft from Ukraine's gas transit system.

10:27am: China envoy to arrive in Ukraine on Tuesday, says Kyiv

A top Chinese envoy is due to visit Ukraine on May 16-17, a Ukrainian government official told Reuters on Monday.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will be visiting Ukraine, Russia and other European cities in a trip Beijing says is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.

The Ukrainian official declined to provide further details.

8:53am: UK to give Ukraine 'hundreds' of air-defence missiles and drones

Britain said Monday that it would deliver "hundreds" of both air-defence missiles and long-range attack drones to Ukraine, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to host President Volodymyr Zelensky for talks.

"This is a crucial moment in Ukraine's resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke," Sunak said in a statement ahead of their talks at his country retreat of Chequers.

8:13am: Zelensky to meet British PM Sunak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday he would travel to Britain for a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

"Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today," Zelensky said on Twitter.

"I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations."

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

7:51am: Ukraine hails 'first success' in Bakhmut offensive

The defence of Bakhmut continues and recent days have shown that Ukraine can move forward and counter the Russian forces there, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday.

"The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction – that is the first successful offensive operation in the city's defence," Syrskyi, was quoted as saying on Ukraine's Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.

"The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions ... The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All necessary decisions for the defence have been made."

5:00am: Top Chinese envoy to visit Ukraine, Russia on 'peace' mission

A top Chinese envoy will begin a tour of Ukraine, Russia and other European cities on Monday in a trip Beijing says is aimed at discussing a "political settlement" to the Ukraine crisis.

Li Hui, China's special representative for Eurasian affairs and former ambassador to Russia, will also visit Poland, France and Germany on the multi-day trip, the foreign ministry announced Friday without providing a detailed schedule.

"The visit ... is a testament to China's efforts towards promoting peace talks, and fully demonstrates China's firm commitment to peace," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing.

3:34am: Ukraine says it has captured over '10 enemy positions' in Bakhmut

Kyiv said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had captured more than 10 Russian positions on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

"Today our units have captured more than 10 enemy positions in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on social media.

"Enemy soldiers of various units have been captured," she said.

"Anyone who knows the real situation and is there now understands the gravity of what is happening," Malyar added.

3:00am: Wagner head offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner mercenary force, offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukranian government, the Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing leaked US intelligence documents.

Wagner's soldiers have been at the forefront of a bloody Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut. In exchange for Ukraine withdrawing its soldiers from the area, Prigozhin in January offered to tell its intelligence service the positions of Russian forces, the Post reported.

The paper said Ukraine rejected the offer.

12:57am: France promises Ukraine more light tanks, armoured cars

France on Monday announced dozens more light tanks and armoured vehicles for several battalions of Ukraine's army, together with training for the soldiers using them.

In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

This evening, with President Zelensky, we took stock of Ukraine's operational needs to face Russia's aggression.



France will continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian and military support to the Ukrainians as long as it takes.… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 14, 2023

12:02am: G7 leaders to target Russian energy, trade in new sanctions steps

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations plan to tighten sanctions on Russia at their summit in Japan this week, with steps aimed at energy and exports aiding Moscow's war effort, said officials with direct knowledge of the discussions.

New measures announced by the leaders during the May 19-21 meetings will target sanctions evasion involving third countries, and seek to undermine Russia's future energy production and curb trade that supports Russia's military, the people said.

Separately, US officials also expect G7 members will agree to adjust their approach to sanctions so that, at least for certain categories of goods, all exports are automatically banned unless they are on a list of approved items.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said last month a G7 move to ban exports to the country would cause Moscow to terminate a Black Sea grain deal that enables vital exports of grain from Ukraine.

Key developments from Sunday, May 14:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Kyiv and its Western supporters could make a Russian defeat in the war in Ukraine "irreversible" as early as this year and thanked Germany for being a "true friend" during a visit to Berlin.

France said it will send dozens of armoured vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RCs fighting vehicles, to Ukraine in the coming weeks. It made the announcement after a working dinner between French President Emmanuel Macron and Zelensky in Paris.

On Saturday, Zelensky met Italian leaders, and Pope Francis, in Rome.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe