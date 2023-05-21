🔴Live: Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the G7 is 'a way to build peace', says Emmanuel Macron

Hour by hour

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet at the Grand Prince Hotel, during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023.

French President Emmanuel Macron described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's presence at the G7 summit in Hiroshima as 'a way to build peace'. He added that putting a French plane at the disposal of the Ukrainian leader to fly him first to the Arab League summit and then to the G7 is Paris's way "to building peace and seeking solutions". Read our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

8:48am: Canada's Trudeau says we will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

Canada will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday,

adding he conveyed that support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting in Japan. Trudeau made the comment at a press conference in Hiroshima as members of the Group of Seven (G7) nations wrap up a three-day summit.

Canada would also continue to train Ukrainian military as it has been doing since 2015, he said.

8:26am: UK PM Sunak says pilot training for Ukraine starts this summer

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Sunday his country would start training Ukrainian pilots this summer to support its air force in its war with Russia.

Joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) nations in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunak said no one wants peace more than Zelensky but that peace conditions should be based on Ukraine's principles.

At the three-day summit the G7 signalled to Russia their readiness to stand by Ukraine for the long term.

8:08am: Ukraine's Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to confirm the loss of the city of Bakhmut to Russia on Sunday, saying "I think no" when asked if it remained in Kyiv's control.

"I think no," he said ahead of a meeting with US President Joe Biden in Japan. "For today, it is only in our hearts".

7:59am: ​​​​​​Biden unveils new US military package for Ukraine, promises Zelensky support

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Japan that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine's defence for the war with Russia.

Biden, meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders, said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery and armoured vehicles.

4:48am: Zelensky seeks diplomatic, military support in Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will plead for diplomatic and military support in Hiroshima Sunday as he addresses G7 allies and a few nations who have pointedly declined to condemn Russia's invasion.

In a surprise trip to a city synonymous with the horror of nuclear war, Zelensky began his day huddling with G7 leaders.

Later he will address assembled leaders from India, Brazil, Vietnam and Indonesia and is expected to give a speech to rally support for Ukraine's defence against Moscow's 15-month onslaught.

His appearance at the G7 summit has firmly shifted the spotlight onto Russia's aggression, and comes after a victory in his long-running campaign to win US backing for the supply of American-made advanced fighter jets.

3:41am: Zelensky presence at G7 a 'way to build peace' says Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the G7 for talks with allies and major developing nations is a "way to build peace", French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Macron said it was an "honour" to make a plane available to take Zelensky, first to an Arab League summit and then to the G7, saying it showed "France building peace and looking for solutions".

1:00am: Putin congratulates Wagner, Russia army on capturing Bakhmut

Russian President Vladimir Putin late Saturday congratulated the Wagner mercenary group and the national army on their claimed capture of the east Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to a Kremlin statement quoted by Russian news agencies.

"Vladimir Putin congratulated the assault units of Wagner as well as all servicemen of units of the Russian armed forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk (the Soviet-era name for Bakhmut)," the TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin statement as saying.

12:06am: Russia says Wagner private army, with help from Russian troops, seized Bakhmut

Russia’s defence ministry said early Sunday that forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, seized the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

The ministry statement on the Telegram channel came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin. Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing.

The eight-month battle for the city in eastern Ukraine is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.

Using the city's Soviet-era name, the Russian ministry said, “In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams of the Wagner private military company with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup has completed the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk". There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials about the latest claim.

Key developments from Friday, May 20

The leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner claimed responsibility for the capture of the town of Bakhmut on Saturday. For its part, Kiev said it still controlled some areas in the city, but said the situation on the ground was "critical".

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Japan for a surprise appearance at the G7 summit. He met several heads of state and government, including Narendra Modi, Georgia Meloni and Rishi Sunak.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

