Swiss court acquits Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape, sexual coercion

A Swiss court on Wednesday acquitted Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan on charges of rape and sexual coercion, finding no evidence against the former Oxford University professor.

Swiss leading Islamic scholar Tariq Ramadan arrives at the Geneva court house on May 24, 2023, to hear the verdict of his trial for "rape and sexual coercion" in a case dating back 15 years. © Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Text by: NEWS WIRES