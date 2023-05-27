🔴 Live: Russian forces temporarily ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup, says Kyiv

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian forces have temporarily eased their attacks on the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities, a senior Kyiv official said on Saturday. This comes as Ukraine struck oil pipeline installations deep inside Russia on Saturday with a series of drone attacks. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Ukrainian soldiers ride on a BMP infantry fighting vehicle toward Bakhmut, on May 20, 2023.

12:23pm: Russia accuses Japan of 'cynical speculation' after Tokyo’s nuclear rebuke

Russia on Saturday accused Japan of “cynical, unscrupulous speculation” over Tokyo’s comments around the nuclear threat Moscow poses and promised to respond to Japan’s latest round of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno on Friday said Japan would place additional sanctions on Russia after the Group of Seven (G7) summit Tokyo hosted last week agreed to step up measures to punish Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Matsuno also condemned Russia’s plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, saying it would further inflame the situation and that Japan would never accept “Russia’s nuclear menace, let alone its use”.

12:21pm: Two drones attack Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline, Kommersant says

Two drones attacked Russia's Druzhba oil pipeline in the Tver region on Saturday, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing social media reports.

11:06am: Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup

Russian forces have temporarily eased their attacks on the besieged eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut to regroup and strengthen their capabilities, a senior Kyiv official said on Saturday.

Russia’s Wagner private army began handing over its positions to regular Russian troops this week after declaring full control of Bakhmut following the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

In a statement on Telegram, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said Russian forces have continued attacking but that “overall offensive activity has decreased”.

“Yesterday and today there have not been any active battles - neither in the city nor on the flanks,” she wrote, adding that Moscow’s troops were instead shelling the outskirts and approaches to Bakhmut.

“The decrease in the enemy’s offensive activity is due to the fact that troops are being replaced and regrouped,” Maliar said. “The enemy is trying to strengthen its own capabilities.”

11:01am: Hundreds of German civil servants to leave Russia, says government

Hundreds of German civil servants working in the education and cultural sectors will need to leave Russia following a request by Moscow, a German government source told AFP Saturday.

It follows Russia's decision to force Germany to slash its diplomatic staff and presence at public institutions such as the Goethe Institute cultural organisation and the German school in Moscow by the beginning of June, the source said.

The source confirmed a report in the German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung, which described it as a "diplomatic declaration of war by Moscow" in Berlin.

"This is a unilateral, unjustified and incomprehensible decision," the German foreign ministry said in a statement.

10:08am: Ukraine asks Germany for air-to-surface missiles, says ministry

Ukraine has asked Berlin to provide it with Taurus air-to-surface missiles that have a range of in excess of 500 kilometres, Germany's defence ministry told AFP on Saturday.

"We have a received a request from the Ukrainian side in recent days," a ministry spokesman said, without providing further details.

9:47am: Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism a bid to secure more Western arms

Tehran on Saturday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of anti-Iranian propaganda in his call for Iran to halt the supply of drones to Russia, saying his comments were designed to attract more arms and financial aid from the West.

9:23am: Two drones caused explosion at Russian oil pipeline building, says local governor

An attack by two drones caused damage to an oil pipeline's administrative building in Russia's Pskov region, local Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram on Saturday, following a preliminary investigation.

Key developments from Friday, May 27:

A Russian missile on Friday morning struck a medical facility in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing one and injuring 23 including two children, officials said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of smoke billowing from roofless buildings with blown-out windows. "There are 23 injured in Dnipro," the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram, after several buildings were hit.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday he had a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and reiterated his country's willingness to talk to both sides of the war in Ukraine seeking peace.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told China's special envoy Li Hui on Friday that there were "serious obstacles" to resuming peace talks, blaming Ukraine and Western countries.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

