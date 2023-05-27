Bayern Munich clinches 11th consecutive Bundesliga title

Jamal Musiala scored in the 89th minute to fire Bayern Munich to the Bundesliga title with a 2-1 victory in Cologne after Borussia Dortmund could only draw on the final day of the season.

Bayern Munich's French forward Kingsley Coman (R) celebrates scoring the opening goal with Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leroy Sane during the German first division Bundesliga football match between FC Cologne and FC Bayern Munich in Cologne, western Germany on May 27, 2023.

Advertising Read more

Dortmund, which was leading by two points before the last round, was held 2-2 at home by Mainz on Saturday, allowing Bayern to finish in first place because of its better goal difference.

Dortmund needed to win to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign as champion.

It’s just the third time Bayern managed to jump to first place on the last day of the season after it edged Werder Bremen to the title in 1986 and Bayer Leverkusen in 2000.

(AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe