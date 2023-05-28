🔴 Live: Kyiv hit by Russian drone attack as capital marks its birthday

HOUR BY HOUR

Russia unleashed multiple waves of air strikes on Kyiv overnight in what officials said appeared to be the largest drone attack on the city since the start of the war, as the Ukrainian capital prepared to celebrate the anniversary of its founding on Sunday. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Rescuers work at a site of a building damaged during a Russian suicide drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on May 28, 2023.

9:16am: Ukraine strikes Russia with drone attacks and shelling

Ukraine struck oil pipeline installations deep inside Russia on Saturday with a series of drone attacks including on a station serving the Druzhba pipeline, while shelling from Ukraine killed at least two, Russian officials and media said.

FRANCE 24 former Moscow correspondent Nick Holdsworth comments on the attacks:

6:55am: Russia thwarts drone attack on Krasnodar oil refinery, officials say

Russia's air defence systems destroyed several drones as they approached the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region near the Black Sea, local officials said on Sunday.

"Several unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) tried to approach the territory of the Ilsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Krai," the region's emergency officials said on the Telegram messaging channel.

"All of them were neutralised, the infrastructure of the plant was not damaged.

3:43am: More than 40 Russia-launched drones downed in Kyiv's airspace, officials say

More than 40 drones launched by Russia overnight were downed in Kyiv's airspace, the capital's military administration officials said on Sunday on its Telegram messaging channel.

3:34am: 'Massive' Russian drone attack kills one in Kyiv

One civilian has died in Kyiv after a "massive" drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, the city's mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Sunday.

"A 35-year-old woman was hospitalised, a 41-year-old man died," the mayor and former boxer said on Telegram, reporting that drone wreckage had crashed near a petrol station.

He said Kyiv's air defences had shot down "more than 20 drones" headed for the city, and implored city residents: "Stay in shelters. The attack is massive!"

A fire also broke out at a company premises in the Holosiivskyi district, he added

1:02am: Putin orders stronger Russian border security

President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered stronger border security to ensure "fast" Russian military and civilian movement into Ukrainian regions now under Moscow control.

Speaking in a congratulatory message to the border service, a branch of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), on their Border Guard Day holiday, Putin said their task was to "reliably cover" the lines in the vicinity of the combat zone.

Attacks inside Russia have been growing in intensity in recent weeks, chiefly with drone strikes on regions along the border but increasingly also deep into the country, including on an oil pipeline northwest of Moscow on Saturday.

Key developments from Saturday, May 28:

Hundreds of German civil servants working in the education and cultural sectors will need to leave Russia following a request by Moscow, a German government source told AFP Saturday.

Shelling in Russian regions bordering Ukraine killed two people on Saturday, regional authorities said. The regional governor of Belgorod said there were fresh attacks, a day after dozens of strikes.

