TURKEY VOTES 2023

🔴 Live: Turkey's Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu face off in second-round presidential vote

Voters in Turkey return to the polls Sunday to decide whether the country’s longtime leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stretches his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade, or is unseated by challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has promised to restore a more democratic society. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu and Recep Tayyip Erdogan go head-to-head in the second round of Turkeys presidential election on Sunday, May 28. © studio graphique FMM