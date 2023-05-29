🔴 Live: Russia pummels Kyiv with drones and missiles in 15th air assault this month

HOUR BY HOUR

Russia continued its intensive air assault on Kyiv overnight to Monday, launching its 15th attack on the Ukrainian capital this month. Explosions were heard in several areas of the city, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A firefighter works to extinguish the flames at a tobacco factory damaged in a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 28, 2023.

09:52am: Russian strike hits military facility in western Ukraine

Russian overnight strikes hit a military facility in the region of Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine, the local administration said on Monday in a rare admission of military targets being struck.

“Russian troops hit several sites including a military one in the Khmelnytsky region,” the administration said on social media, adding that fuel depots and five aircraft had been hit

7:56am: Russia puts US Senator Graham on wanted list

Russia’s interior ministry has put US Senator Lindsey Graham on a wanted list, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Graham disputed Russian criticism of his support for Ukraine on Sunday, saying he had simply praised the spirit of Ukrainians in resisting a Russian invasion with assistance provided by Washington.

7:54am: Ukraine says shot down 29 of 35 drones, 37 of 40 Russia-launched missiles

Ukraine’s Air Force said on Monday it had shot down 29 out of 35 Russia-launched drones and 37 out of 40 cruise missiles overnight.

The Air Force also said on its Telegram channel that Russia targeted military facilities and critical infrastructure in its Monday attacks

7:46am: Russia damages Ukraine’s Odesa port in overnight drone attack

A Russian drone attack damaged some infrastructure in Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa, which is key for its grain exports, the Ukrainian military said on Monday.

“A fire broke out in the port infrastructure of Odesa as a result of the hit. It was quickly extinguished. Information on the extent of the damage is being updated,” the military’s southern command said on Facebook.

The military did not specify whether the damage at the port threatened grain exports. It is only through ports in the Odessa region that Ukraine can export grain and other food items as part of an initiative on grain.

The Ukrainian military said Russian forces had used Iranian-made Shahed drones in the attack but gave no details

00:00am: Russia launches 15th air raid on Kyiv this month

Russia launched a new wave of air attacks on Kyiv in early hours on Monday using drones and cruise missiles, with the military administration of the Ukrainian capital saying defence forces shot down more than 40 targets.

In what was Russia’s 15th air assault on the city in May and second overnight attack in a row and of similar intensity, there were no major damages or casualties in Kyiv, officials said.

“Another difficult night for the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Key developments from Sunday, May 28:

Russia pummeled Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in an overnight drone attack which was described as the largest of its kind since the start of the invasion. Ukraine said it managed to down 58 of the 59 drones fired.

Moscow, meanwhile, on Sunday warned Western nations that they would be “playing with fire” if they agree to provide Kyiv with US-made F-16 fighter jets ahead of Ukraine’s long-anticipated counteroffensive.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP & Reuters)

