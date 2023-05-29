Venice discovers non-toxic fluorescein was behind turning canal bright green

The spectacular transformation of a stretch of Venice's Grand Canal to fluorescent green was due to fluorescein, a non-toxic substance used for testing wastewater networks, local authorities said on Monday.

Issued on:

1 min
A gondola navigates along Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads through it on May 28, 2023.
A gondola navigates along Venice's historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads through it on May 28, 2023. © Luigi Costantini, AP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Advertising

Residents noticed a stretch of Venice's Grand Canal turned bright green Sunday, prompting police to investigate amid speculation it could be a stunt by environmentalists.

But analysis showed "the presence of fluorescein in samples taken", said the the Regional Agency for Environmental Prevention and Protection of Veneto (Arpav).  

The results "have not shown the presence of toxic elements in the samples analysed", the statement said, without specifying the origin of the substance. 

The change in colour noticed by residents raised eyebrows, with police looking into whether Sunday's development could be a protest by climate change activists, according to local daily La Nuova Venezia. 

It is not the first time the Grand Canal has turned green. 

In 1968, Argentine artist Nicolas Garcia Uriburu dyed the waters of Venice's Grand Canal green with a fluorescent dye during the 34th Venice Biennale in a stunt to promote ecological awareness.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

Read more on related topics: