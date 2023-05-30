🔴 Live: At least one killed, four injured in Russian pre-dawn attack on Kyiv, officials

HOUR BY HOUR

Russia launched a pre-dawn attack on Ukraine's capital Tuesday as its air defenses worked to stop drones in what has been a relentless wave of daylight and nighttime bombardments targeting Kyiv. At least one person died and four were injured when falling debris from a destroyed Russia-launched air target hit a high rise apartment building early on Tuesday, sparking fire, officials of the Ukrainian capital said. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Handout photograph taken and released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on May 28, 2023, shows a rescuer putting out a fire in a building as a result of falling debris after a massive drone attack mainly targeting the Ukrainian capital, in Kyiv.

04:22am: Ukrainian forces destroyed over 20 Russian drones, officials

Ukraine air defence forces destroyed more than 20 drones in Russia-launched overnight air attacks on Kyiv, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said early on Tuesday.

Calling it a "massive" attack launched in several waves, Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia conducted the assault using Iranian-made Shahed drones only.

It was the third attack on the city in 24 hours. It was not immediately known how many drones Russia launched.

