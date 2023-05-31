Macron says Putin has jolted NATO awake at Bratislava summit

French President Emmanuel Macron said at a security conference in the Slovakian capital on Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had jolted NATO awake by invading Ukraine last year.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the GLOBSEC regional security forum in Bratislava, Slovakia, on May 31, 2023. © Ludovic Marin, AFP