Macron says Putin has jolted NATO awake at Bratislava summit
French President Emmanuel Macron said at a security conference in the Slovakian capital on Wednesday that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had jolted NATO awake by invading Ukraine last year.
"I had a harsh word for NATO in December 2019," Macron told reporters at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Global Security Forum, recalling how he had called the Western defence alliance "brain dead" at the time. "I can say that today Vladimir Putin jolted it awake with the worst of electric shocks," he added.
(FRANCE 24 with AFP)
