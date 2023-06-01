🔴 Live: Three dead including two children in fresh aerial attack on Kyiv

HOUR BY HOUR

A new night-time attack on Kyiv on Thursday killed three people and injured 10 others, city officials said. The city’s military administration said there were two children among those killed in the assault. The attack struck the Desnyanskyi region on the capital's eastern outskirts. Follow our live blog for the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Local residents hold one another near the body of a person killed in a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on June 1, 2023.

3:09am: Three dead in night-time attack on Kyiv, city officials say

Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early Thursday, killing at least three people including two children and bringing fresh terror to the city after a week of strikes.

Moscow's forces have launched a series of aerial assaults on the Ukrainian capital, including an unusual daytime attack on Monday that sent residents running for shelter.

Thursday's attack, which began around 3am local time (0000 GMT), killed two children and injured 10 people, officials said.

"Among the three dead in the Desnyansky district, there were two children (aged 5-6 and 12-13)," the Kyiv military administration wrote on Telegram.

Key developments from Wednesday, May 31:

The White House announced the latest in a series of aid packages for Ukraine that includes up to $300 million worth of air defence systems, ammunition and other defence equipment.

The German government said it has told Russia to close four out of five consulates in Germany in a tit-for-tat move after Moscow set a limit on the number of staff at the German embassy and related bodies in Russia.

Five people were killed and 19 wounded in the shelling of a village in the Russian-controlled east Ukrainian region of Luhansk, Russian security authorities in the region said, blaming the attack on “Ukrainian armed groups” in a message on Telegram.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how the day's events unfolded.

