Several children injured in mass stabbing in French Alps

A total of seven people including six children have been injured in a mass stabbing in the town of Annecy in the French Alps, security sources told AFP on Thursday. 

Archive image of the shores of Lake Annecy, in the French Alps, on September 10, 2010.
A man armed with a knife attacked a group of children aged around three years old at 9:45 am (0745 GMT) on Thursday at a park near the lake in the town, a security source who asked not to be named and a local official told AFP.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that the culprit "has been arrested thanks to the rapid reaction of security forces". 

At least three of the victims were in critical condition, the security source told AFP.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne's office announced she was travelling to the scene and MPs in the national parliament held a minute's silence as news of the attack broke in the French media.

