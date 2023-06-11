🔴Live: Russia repels Ukrainian attack on warship in Black Sea, says defence ministry

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian defence ministry on Sunday said Ukraine has made an unsuccessful attempt to attack a vessel of Russia's Black sea fleet which was protecting natural gas pipelines. Meanwhile Kyiv said Russian forces blew up the Khakhovka dam in an effort to prevent Ukrainian troops from launching an offensive in the southern Kherson region. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Russian Navy boat of the Black Sea Fleet patrols an aria of the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo)

Advertising Read more

1:51pm: Russia repels Ukraine attack on warship in Black Sea, says defence ministry

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had made an unsuccessful attempt to attack a vessel of Russia's Black sea fleet which was protecting natural gas pipelines.

The ship was monitoring the situation along Turkstream and Blue Stream pipelines route in the Black Sea, the ministry said.

11:28am: No foundation for possible dialogue with Ukraine, says the Kremlin

The Kremlin said there was no foundation for any possible dialogue with Ukraine but also that there were no preconditions for potential talks.

'There is practically no precondition for an agreement at the moment. Moreover, there is no foundation, even flimsy, for any kind of dialogue', Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Rossiya state television.

10:25am: Ukraine says Russian forces blew up dam to prevent offensive

The Khakhovka dam was blown up by Russian forces to prevent Ukrainian troops from advancing in the southern Kherson region, deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said on Sunday.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of blowing up the dam from inside its associated hydroelectric power station. The site has been under Russian occupation since the early weeks of Russia's invasion in February last year.

Moscow has blamed the destruction of the dam on Ukraine. Each side has accused the other of shelling civilians as rescue efforts are carried out.

"The explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station was apparently carried out with the intention of preventing the Ukrainian Defence Forces from launching an offensive in the Kherson sector," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

Key developments from Saturday, June 10:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that counteroffensive and defensive operations were taking place in Ukraine while refusing to provide further details.

Nuclear energy agency Energoatom says it has put the last operating reactor at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe’s largest, into a “cold shutdown” – a safety precaution amid catastrophic flooding from the collapse of the nearby Kakhovka dam.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe