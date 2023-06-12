A ‘fighter’, a ‘true friend’: Global tributes pour in for Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, a billionaire businessman who dominated Italy's political landscape for decades, died on Monday aged 86, drawing tributes from leaders across the world. Italy has declared Wednesday a national day of mourning for Berlusconi, when a state funeral will be held for him in Milan’s Duomo cathedral.

Forza Italia leader and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy, October 21, 2022.

Advertising Read more

Here are some reactions to news of his death:

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

"Silvio Berlusconi was above all a fighter, he was a man who was never afraid to defend his beliefs and it was exactly that courage, that determination that made him one of the most influential men in the history of Italy.

"With him we have fought, won and lost many battles and for him too we will bring home the goals we had set together. Farewell Silvio."

Pope Francis

In a message to Berlusconi's eldest daughter Marina, the pope assured his "heartfelt participation in the mourning for the loss of a protagonist of Italian political life, who held public responsibilities with energetic temperament".

Russia President Vladimir Putin

"For me, Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced, far-sighted decisions even in the most difficult situations."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

"Gone is the great fighter."

Spokesperson for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

"Silvio Berlusconi made a huge impact on Italian politics over several decades, and our thoughts are with the Italian people and his family."

Former Italian premier Mario Draghi

"I express my deepest condolences on the death of Silvio Berlusconi, an absolute protagonist of Italian public life for the past fifty years. As an entrepreneur, he changed the world of communications and sports with extraordinary initiative and innovation. As a leader, he transformed politics and was loved by millions of Italians for his humanity and charisma. To his family, the employees of his group, and the Forza Italia community, our deepest condolences."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

"He led Italy in a time of political transition and since then continued to shape his beloved country. I extend my condolences to his family and the Italian people."

Forza Italia party

"We wish we could never let you go. Goodbye President. Your political community."

Italy's deputy PM and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, long-time Berlusconi ally

"An immense sorrow. Simply thank you President, thank you Silvio."

AC Milan, which Berlusconi owned from 1986 to 2017

"The Club extends its condolences to the family of the unforgettable President of the Rossoneri. Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies...Thank you, Mr. President. Always with us."

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini

"Today a GREAT ITALIAN bids farewell to us. One of the greatest ever, in all fields, from all points of view, without equals. But above all, today I lose a great friend. I am devastated and I rarely cry, today is one of those days."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola

"Father, entrepreneur, MEP, Prime Minister, senator. He has left his mark and will not be forgotten. Thank you Silvio."

EU Economy Commissioner and former Italian premier Paolo Gentiloni

"With Silvio #Berlusconi passes away a leader who has left a deep mark on Italy in recent decades. For everyone, today is a moment of condolence, of closeness to his family and to the #ForzaItalia community."

European People's Party, of which Berlusconi's Forza Italia is a member

"Today, we mourn the loss of Silvio Berlusconi. He was the founder and leader of Forza Italia, the longest-serving Italian Prime Minister in the post-war era & a leading force in our political family. Our sympathy & condolences to his family & loved ones."

Leader of rival centre-left Democratic Party Elly Schlein

"With the death of Silvio Berlusconi an era comes to an end. Everything has divided us and divides us from his political vision, but the respect that is humanly due to one who was a protagonist in the history of our country remains. The deepest condolences on behalf of the Democratic Party."

Former AC Milan CEO and current AC Monza CEO Adriano Galliani

"Distraught, speechless, with immense grief I mourn my friend, the master of everything, the person who changed my life for over 43 years. Rest in peace dear President."

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe