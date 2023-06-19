🔴 Live: Russia says several injured in shelling of its Kursk and Belgorod border regions

HOUR BY HOUR

Strikes from Ukraine hit Russian border regions Kursk and Belgorod early on Monday, wounding seven people, including a child, local governors said, as Ukrainian forces pressed on with their offensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia, recapturing the village of Piatykhatky. Follow our live blog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A view of the Russian city of Belgorod, some 40 km from the border with Ukraine, May 27, 2023.

11:33am: Kremlin says it will continue talks with African peace mission

The Kremlin said on Monday it would continue to talk to a group of African countries seeking to mediate in the conflict with Ukraine, notably at a Russia-Africa summit next month.

President Vladimir Putin on Saturday gave the seven-country African delegation that had come to see him in St Petersburg a list of reasons why he believed many of their proposals were misguided, pouring cold water on a plan already largely dismissed by Kyiv.

10:40am: Russia flags risk of mosquito-borne diseases after flooding

The Russian defence ministry has warned that flooding in the Kherson region after the breach of Ukraine's Kakhovka dam could lead to mosquito-borne diseases such as West Nile Fever breaking out in the area.

The warning comes a day after the United Nations rebuked Moscow for allegedly denying its aid workers access to Russian-occupied areas affected by the flooding.

"(Moscow) has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control," the UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said in a statement late on Sunday. "We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law."

9:25am: FRANCE 24 reports on aftermath of 'nightmare' floods in Kherson

Kherson residents Olena and Valentin headed a clandestine resistance network during Russia's occupation of their region in southern Ukraine.

After the Nova Kakhovka dam collapsed earlier this month, triggering catastrophic floods, the couple were forced to flee their home on the banks of the Dnipro River.

Meanwhile, their neighbour Oleg crossed the river in a boat to find residents on the bank still held by the Russians.

FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono, Amar Al Hameedawi and Oliver Farry sent this report.

8:55am: Russia says it thwarted 'terrorist plots' in occupied Ukraine

Russia's FSB security service says it has thwarted a series of Ukrainian "sabotage and terrorist plots" targeting Russian-backed officials on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, arresting one woman as part of its investigation.

The FSB said in a statement that the attacks had targeted Russian law enforcement officials and Russian-installed government officials in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, one of four areas in Ukraine that Moscow claims to have annexed.

The security service said it opened criminal cases against an unnamed woman it described as "an accomplice" on charges related to terrorism and the illegal possession of explosives.

8:27am: Russian diplomat says deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus not time-limited

Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is not time-limited, state news agency TASS quoted a senior Russian diplomat on Monday as saying.

Russia announced in March that it was deploying tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, a close ally that has provided support for Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said the weapons began arriving last month.

The deployment is Moscow's first move of such warheads – shorter-range less powerful nuclear weapons that could potentially be used on the battlefield – outside Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

"As for the possible time frame for the presence of Russian tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus, the Russian-Belarusian agreements do not imply any restrictions in this regard," TASS cited Alexei Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's department of former Soviet states, as saying in an interview.

Polishchuk said the weapons could hypothetically be removed from Belarus if the United States and NATO "refrained from undermining the security and sovereignty of Russia and Belarus".

7:55am: Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

Ukraine's forces have liberated eight settlements in the past two weeks of their offensive operations, including the village of Piatykhatky, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said.

"In the course of two weeks of offensive operations in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, eight settlements were liberated," Maliar said on the Telegram messaging app.

A Russian-installed official confirmed that Ukraine had recaptured Piatykhatky, a village in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, and were entrenching themselves there while coming under fire from Russian artillery.

7:40am: Russia says seven injured in shelling of border town

Seven civilians including a child were injured overnight in Ukrainian shelling of the Valuyki town area in Russia's Belgorod border region, its governor has said.

Five multi-storey buildings and four houses were damaged with one building on fire, the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said Ukrainian forces shelled two villages there. There were no casualties, according to preliminary information.

5:15am: Ukraine targets initial $40 billion for 'Green Marshall Plan'

Ukraine is seeking up to $40 billion to fund the first part of a "Green Marshall Plan" to rebuild its economy, a senior Ukrainian government official told Reuters ahead of a summit this week.

Politicians and financiers will discuss the country's short-term funding issues as well as look at long-term reconstruction efforts at the two-day meeting, starting in London on Wednesday and co-hosted by Ukraine and Britain.

The World Bank estimates Ukraine's reconstruction will cost $411 billion, three times the country's gross domestic product.

Since Russia's invasion in February 2022, external backers have poured $59 billion into Ukraine for financing needs.

Key developments from Sunday, June 18:

Russia acknowledged on Sunday that Ukraine had recaptured a village in the southern Zapororizhzhia region, its first gain on that front since it launched its counteroffensive earlier this month.

Ukraine also said its forces had destroyed a “significant” ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk.

Meanwhile, the United Nations said Russia had "so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" after the Kakhovka Dam burst on June 6, unleashing floodwaters and cutting off supplies to civilians.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day unfolded.

