Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage

Estonian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to legalise same-sex marriage, the first Baltic state to do so.

The parliament in Tallinn voted to allow two people to marry regardless of their gender. The law will enter into force next year.

"This is a decision that does not take anything away from anyone but gives something important to many," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said after the vote.

"Everyone should have the right to marry the person they love and want to commit to," Kallas added, saying she was "proud of Estonia".

The proposal was adopted by 55 votes in favour to 34 against.

Kallas' government also survived a vote of no confidence that was tied to the decision.

Same-sex couples have been able to enter a civil union in Estonia since 2014.

But it has taken until now for parliament to fix legal loopholes that prevented same-sex partners enjoying the same benefits as heterosexual couples.

