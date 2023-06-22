🔴 Live: Ukraine strikes key bridge between Kherson and Crimea, Russia says

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukrainian forces have carried out a missile strike on the Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region and Crimea, Russian-appointed governors in both regions said on Friday. Vladimir Saldo, the Kherson governor, said that the road was damaged but no casualties have been reported. Follow our liveblog for the latest developments in the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A view shows the damaged Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region to the Crimean peninsula, following what Russian-appointed Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said was a Ukrainian missile attack, in this picture released on June 22, 2023.

11:23am: Kremlin says Ukraine is lying about planned 'terrorist' attack at Zaporizhzhia plant

A Ukrainian allegation that Russia is preparing to carry out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is "another lie", the Kremlin said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing Russia is considering an attack at the plant involving a release of radiation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had just visited the plant and rated everything highly.

11:08am: Russia says no need to recruit more volunteers for Ukraine war

Russia sees no need to recruit more volunteers for what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Shoigu also said that an average of 1,336 soldiers were signing contracts to join the army every day.

11:04am: Zelensky says Russia considering 'terrorist' attack at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian intelligence agencies had received information showing that Russia is considering carrying out a "terrorist" attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant involving a release of radiation.

In a video statement on the Telegram messenger app, Zelensky said Ukraine was sharing the intelligence with all its international partners.

"Intelligence has received information that Russia is considering the scenario of a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – a terrorist act with the release of radiation," he said. "They have prepared everything for this."

Zelensky did not say what evidence the intelligence agencies based their assertion on. The six-reactor complex, Europe's biggest nuclear plant, has been under occupation since shortly after Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine in February last year.

11:02am: Russian defence minister says Ukraine decreasing activity on front line, regrouping

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Thursday said Ukrainian forces were decreasing their activity on the front line and regrouping, but still have potential for offensive actions.

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying that progress in Ukraine's counteroffensive was "slower than desired", but that Kyiv would not be pressured into speeding it up.

10:46am: Ukraine says ‘heavy fighting’ continues in Donetsk region

Ukraine's military on Thursday reported "partial success" in fighting in the southeast and east, where it said its troops were continuing to conduct offensive operations.

Kyiv's forces, which began a military push against Russian forces this month, were reinforcing the positions they reached after attacking towards the southeastern villages of Rivnopil and Staromayorske, said General Staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov.

The two villages in the Donetsk region lie near a string of small settlements recaptured by Ukraine earlier this month.

Kovaliov, in remarks reported by Ukraine's Military Media Center, also said Kyiv's troops were attacking towards the small settlements of Bilohorivka and Dibrova in the east.

"Particularly heavy fighting continues in the (eastern) Lyman direction in the areas northwest of Dibrova, near Serebryansk forestry and north of Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region," he was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian troops were also resisting Russian attacks in the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka, he said.

10:38am: Russian investigators say Ukraine fired four missiles at bridge to Crimea

Russia's Investigative Committee said four missiles had been fired by Ukrainian forces at the Chonhar road bridge connecting Crimea with Russian-held parts of Ukraine's Kherson region overnight, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The so-called "gate to Crimea" is one of a handful of links between Crimea – which Moscow seized and unilaterally claimed to have annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – and mainland Ukraine. Russian-appointed officials earlier said missiles had struck the bridge, forcing traffic to be diverted to a different route.

8:26am: US national security adviser to attend Ukraine-organised meeting in Denmark

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan will attend a Ukraine-organised meeting this weekend in Denmark, alongside representatives of multiple countries, including some that have remained neutral on Russia's invasion, a Western official told AFP on Wednesday.

The meeting in Copenhagen aims to discuss ways of achieving a "just and lasting peace" in Ukraine, the source said. The invitees include top security officials from the United States, the European Union, and other countries that have backed Ukraine since Russia invaded last year, as well as those that have not condemned the invasion, the source said, without specifying which states.

The as-yet-unannounced meeting was first reported by the Financial Times, which cited sources familiar with the plans, saying that the meeting could include officials from India, Brazil and South Africa, though the attendees were not finalised.

Those three states, along with China, are part of the BRICS bloc with Russia, and have not joined the West in sanctioning Moscow. The FT cited a source saying that Kyiv had asked Washington to encourage India, Brazil and South Africa, as well as China and Turkey – a NATO member that has kept good ties with Russia – to attend.

8:23am: Russia considering US request to visit journalist Evan Gershkovivch

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that Moscow was considering a request from the United States to visit journalist Evan Gershkovich who is being held on spying charges he denies, the Interfax news agency reported.

US citizen Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip. A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until August 30. Defence lawyers challenged the decision, and the Moscow City Court is scheduled to hear the appeal today.

8:21am: UN nuclear watchdog chief Grossi to visit Russia on Friday

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Friday, the Interfax news agency reported today.

Grossi is likely to hold talks about the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

8:19am: Russia says 'hostile' states attending BRICS summit would be inappropriate

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday said it would be inappropriate for leaders who pursue a "hostile" policy towards Russia to attend a summit of BRICS nations, the RIA news agency reported.

6:52am: Ukraine strikes key bridge between mainland and Crimea

A Ukrainian missile attack struck the Chonhar bridge connecting Russian-held parts of the Kherson region with the Crimean peninsula, forcing traffic to be diverted to a different route, Russia-appointed officials in both regions said on Thursday.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed Kherson governor, said the road was damaged but no casualities were reported. He said Storm Shadow missiles were likely to have been used for the attack.

Crimea's governor, Sergey Aksyonov, said specialists were examining the site to determine when traffic over the bridge could resume.

Known as "the gate to Crimea", the Chongar bridge is one of a handful of bridges linking Crimea – which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014 – with the mainland. The bridges provide an alternative to the narrow isthmus connecting the peninsula and the continent.

Key developments from Wednesday, June 22:

Moscow is seeing a "lull" in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, President Vladimir Putin has said, in remarks shown on Russian state television.

EU governments have agreed on another package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, aimed mainly at stopping third countries and companies from circumventing the existing EU measures.

Ukraine expects to be invited to join NATO with an open date at the alliance's summit in Vilnius next month, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff has said.

Finally, the chief of mercenary group Wagner on Wednesday accused Moscow's top brass of deceiving Russians about the course of Ukraine's offensive and pointed to Kyiv's progress on the battlefield.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how all the day's events unfolded.

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

