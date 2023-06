Live

🔴 Special coverage and analysis of the Wagner Group's armed rebellion

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for an armed uprising to topple Russia's military establishment on Friday, prompting President Vladimir Putin to denounce the mercenaries' actions as "treason" and Russian authorities to call for Prigozhin’s arrest. Follow FRANCE 24's reports from the field and analysis.

FRANCE 24's special edition on the Wagner Group rebellion © F24