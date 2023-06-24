LIVE: Moscow accuses Wagner head of mutiny, he says his forces enter Russia

HOUR BY HOUR

Russia accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of armed mutiny on Friday after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had killed a huge number of his fighters in an air strike and vowed to punish them. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

The leader of the paramilitary group Wagner Evguéni Prigojine swore on Saturday June 24 to go "to the end" to overthrow the Russian military command.

03:11am: Southern Russian governor tells citizens to stay home as boss of Wagner militia mutinies

The governor of southern Russia's Rostov region adjoining Ukraine told residents early on Saturday to remain calm and stay indoors, as the leader of the Wagner private militia led what Russia calls a mutiny against the Moscow defence establishment.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents of the area. I ask everyone to stay calm and not to leave home unless necessary," Vassily Golubev said in a message on his Telegram channel just before 4 a.m. (0100 GMT).

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin had said his forces had crossed from Ukraine into the Rostov region. Golubev's message did not say whether Prigozhin had entered Rostov.

02:30am: Moscow accuses Wagner h ead of mutiny, he says his forces enter Russia

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday his Wagner fighters had crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine and were prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military, hours after the Kremlin accused him of armed mutiny.

As a long-running standoff between Prigozhin and the military top brass appeared to come to a head, Russia's FSB security service opened a criminal case against him, TASS news agency said. It called on the Wagner private military company forces to ignore his orders and arrest him.

Wagner fighters had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Telegram. He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way.

Prigozhin earlier said, without providing evidence, that Russia's military leadership had killed a huge number of his troops in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

He said his actions were not a military coup. But in a frenzied series of audio messages, in which the sound of his voice sometimes varied and could not be independently verified, he appeared to suggest that his 25,000-strong militia was en route to oust the leadership of the defence ministry in Moscow.

Security was stepped up on Friday night at government buildings, transport facilities and other key locations in Moscow, TASS reported, citing a source at a security service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was getting around-the-clock updates, TASS said, while the White House said it was monitoring the situation and would consult with allies.

Kyiv, meanwhile, said the major thrust in its counteroffensive against Moscow's invasion had yet to be launched. "The main blow is still to come," Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar told Ukrainian television.

Key developments from Friday, June 23:

Russia's FSB security services launched a criminal probe into calls to stage "armed mutiny" after the head of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to resist Moscow's military leadership, officials said Friday. The announcement follows statements from Yevgeny Prigozhin accusing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine.

