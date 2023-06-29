🔴 Nanterre prosecutor discusses inquiry into police shooting of French teen Nahel

Live

Nanterre prosecutor Pascal Prache holds a press conference to discuss developments in an inquiry into the death of a French teenager, identified only as Nahel M., who was shot by police at point-blank range during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 17-year-old victim was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday morning in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics, which have long been criticised by rights groups over the treatment of ethnic minorities in the low-income suburbs.

One of the police officers involved in the incident is being investigated for voluntary homicide.

The incident has so far caused two nights of violent unrest in Paris and cities around France that have seen protesters clashing with police.

Read moreAt least 150 arrests in protests across France over police killing of teen

The teenager's mother called for a silent march on Thursday in tribute to her only child.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe