‘We need a lot more’: Lack of firepower hampers Ukraine’s advance on Zaporizhzhia front line

As Ukraine’s top army general has put it, every metre of ground in the country’s counteroffensive is being won “with blood”. The Ukrainian soldiers’ progress is particularly gruelling in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono reports from the front line, where Russian forces are giving Ukraine’s artillerymen no respite.

After more than a year on the front line, soldiers from Ukraine’s 35th Marine Brigade pay little attention to the shells raining down around them.

These artillerymen have been deployed on the axis of advance towards the Azov Sea and the city of Mariupol, but a lack of firepower is hampering their advance.

They are operating a 122mm gun dating from Soviet times – and ammunition stocks are limited.

“Everything depends on deliveries from our foreign partners,” says Stvol, the platoon commander. “The truth is that for the active phases we really need more, a lot more.”

Aiming for Mariupol is a further motivation for Vitaly, who is from the port city that was captured – and largely destroyed – by Russian forces last year.

“I really hope to go back, no matter what state the town is in,” he says. “I pray that the [Russians] will withdraw without a fight, because if there is a second battle it will be like Bakhmut.”

