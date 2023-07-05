🔴 Live: Russia says border regions come under fire from Ukraine

HOUR BY HOUR

Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions came under fire from Ukrainian forces across the border in the early hours of Wednesday, the regions' governors have said, adding that no casualties were reported. Earlier, Ukraine's military said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka in the frontline Donetsk region. Follow our live blog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Smoke rises from the area of Kursk airport in Russia in a handout photo released by local officials in December 2022.

1pm: Putin’s former election spokesman to head state news agency TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin's former election spokesman has been appointed to run the state news agency TASS.

The Kremlin has tightened its control over the media since the start of the Ukraine war, forcing the closure of leading independent news outlets and designating many journalists and publications as "foreign agents".

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order dismissing Sergei Mikhailov as general director of TASS and appointing Andrei Kondrashov in his place. Mikhailov had served as general director since 2012.

Kondrashov, 50, is a state television journalist who in 2018 worked as the press secretary of Putin's election headquarters.

12:10pm: Kremlin says measures taken at Zaporizhzhia plant to prevent Ukraine 'threat'

The Kremlin has reiterated its unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv is planning some sort of sabotage of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine and Russia on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power facility.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters the consequences of such sabotage could be catastrophic.

"The situation is quite tense because there is indeed a great threat of sabotage by the Kyiv regime, which could be catastrophic in its consequences," he said, without presenting evidence to back his assertion.

"The Kyiv regime has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to do anything. Therefore, all measures are being taken to counter such a threat," Peskov added.

11:50am: FSB says Russian man planned attack on Pacific island

Russia's FSB security service says it has detained a man suspected of planning to destroy an energy facility on Sakhalin island off Russia's Pacific coast.

The FSB published a video showing what it said were improvised explosive devices and various chemicals at the house of the man who it said was a follower of "Ukrainian neo-Nazism".

Fires and explosions have occurred at a number of Russian energy, railway and military facilities since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Self-styled partisan groups opposed to the war have claimed responsibility for some of the attacks.

The FSB did not say what site the man was suspected of planning to target on Sakhalin, which hosts industrial enterprises owned by Japanese and Indian companies.

10:25am: Russia says one killed, 41 injured in Makiivka attack

Russian-installed officials have given a revised toll for the attack on the town of Makiivka in the occupied eastern Donetsk region, saying one person was killed by Ukrainian fire and another 41 people were injured.

The Donetsk region has been partially occupied by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014 and its complete capture is Russia's primarily military objective in Ukraine.

But the industrial territory is also now the focus of a Ukrainian counter-offensive launched several weeks ago.

"Forty-one people have been injured due to the shelling, including two children. One person has died from their wounds," Vladislav Klyucharov, the Russian-appointed head of the city's administration said on Russia's state-run broadcaster Rossiya-24.

Ukraine's military earlier said it had destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka and released video showing a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building.

10:06am: China’s position on nuclear threat from Russia is ‘important’, says top Zelensky advisor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said on Wednesday that China's position in the face of a potential nuclear threat from Russia was "important".

Andriy Yermak posted a screenshot of an article from the Financial Times about Chinese leader Xi Jinping's reported warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin against a nuclear attack in Ukraine.

"(This is) an important position of (China) regarding the nuclear threat from the insane Russian terrorist," he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

7:45am: Russia says border regions come under fire from Ukraine

Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions came under fire from Ukrainian forces across the border in the early hours of Wednesday, the regions' governors have said, adding that no casualties were reported.

"The town of Valuyki is under fire from Ukraine's armed forces," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app at 07:36 am local time (0436 GMT).

He did not specify whether it was rocket fire, artillery shelling or some other form of attack.

"Air defence system worked, but there is destruction on the ground," Gladkov said.

Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region, north of Belgorod and also bordering Ukraine, said that a school and a private house were damaged when the village of Tyotkino came fire, again without specifying the form of attack.

5:35am: Ukrainian army says it destroyed 'Russian formation' in Donetsk

Ukraine's military says it has destroyed a Russian "formation" in Makiivka in the frontline Donetsk region, where Moscow-installed officials and media say one civilian was killed and dozens wounded in attacks by Kyiv.

"As a result of the effective fire impact of the units of the defence forces, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist," Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement.

A video accompanying the post showed a huge explosion lighting up the night sky and the silhouette of at least one building. It did not give further details.

A massive bavovna took place in Makiivka, a city adjacent to Donetsk in the area controlled by the Russian armed formations. Most likely an ammo stockpile. pic.twitter.com/7YBVF42Pdw — Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 4, 2023

The Russian-installed head of the Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said Ukrainian forces had launched "fierce attacks" on residential areas and a hospital complex in Makiivka.

One man had died and 36 civilians "received injuries of varying degrees of severity" as a result of Ukrainian strikes, according to Russian state news agency Interfax.

Key developments from Tuesday, July 4:

The NATO military alliance said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg would remain in his post until October 2024, extending his tenure by another year amid a failure to agree on a replacement in the context of the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials accused Russian forces of targeting a military funeral in the Kharkiv region in a missile strike that wounded 43 people, including 12 children.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that Russia was planning "provocations" at the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – whereas Russia accused Kyiv of planning an attack at the facility.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how all the day's events unfolded.

