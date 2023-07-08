🔴LIVE: War enters 500th day, UN counts more than 9,000 civilian deaths

As it happened

The United Nations condemned the civilian cost inflicted by Russia's war in Ukraine as the fighting passed the 500-day mark with no end to the conflict in sight. Follow our live blog to see how the day's events unfolded. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited a tiny Black Sea island whose few defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion, as the conflict reaches its 500th day. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A woman lays flowers at a recently inaugurated memorial including 501 plates bearing the names of identified local civilians killed by Russian troops during their occupation of Bucha, north of Kyiv, on July 3, 2023.

Advertising Read more

8:47am: Zelensky visits symbolic Snake Island on 500th day of invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited a tiny Black Sea island whose few defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion, as the conflict reaches its 500th day.

"Today we are on Snake Island, which will never be conquered by the occupiers, like the whole of Ukraine, because we are the country of the brave," he said in an undated video clip released on social media.

8:12am: Kyiv wins Ankara's support for NATO bid

FRANCE 24's Jasper Mortimer is in Ankara the morning after discussions between Ukraine's President Zelensky and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"President Erdogan declared Turkey's support for Ukraine's bid to join NATO. That is exactly what President Zelensky wanted to hear," says Mortimer.

Mortimer also discusses the likelihood of Russia renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a perennial issue in the war that could have repercussions for global food supplies.

03:55

6:20am: "The decision was made reluctantly by Joe Biden"

US President Joe Biden on Friday said sending cluster munitions to Ukraine was a "difficult decision".

"[Biden] admitted it took him a while to be convinced to send cluster munitions to Ukraine," says FRANCE 24's Kethevane Gorjestani reporting from Washington.

01:34

4:31am: UN slams civilian toll as Russia's war in Ukraine reaches day 500

The United Nations condemned the civilian cost inflicted by Russia's war in Ukraine as the fighting passed the 500-day mark with no end to the conflict in sight.

More than 9,000 civilians, including 500 children, have been killed since Russia's February 24, 2022 invasion, the UN's Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said in a statement on Friday, though UN representatives have previously said the real count is likely to be much higher.

"Today we mark another grim milestone in the war that continues to exact a horrific toll on Ukraine's civilians," Noel Calhoun, the deputy head of HRMMU, said in the statement marking the 500th day since the invasion.

Key developments from Thursday, July 7:

The United States announced that it will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for the first time as Kyiv's forces push ahead with a counteroffensive against Russian forces.

In an interview with FRANCE 24, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "we are moving Ukraine closer to NATO, the final decisions are still to be negotiated and agreed by allies." He added that he expected important decisions to be made during the NATO summit in Vilnius next week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday described the deals allowing the safe Black Sea export of food and fertilizer from Ukrainian ports and facilitating Russia's own such exports as playing an "indispensable role" in global food security.

Read yesterday's live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded.

Read more analysis on the war in Ukraine © France Médias Monde graphic studio

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe