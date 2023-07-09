🔴Live: Zelensky enrages Russia by bringing home Azovstal commanders from Turkey

HOUR BY HOUR

President Volodymyr Zelensky brought home from Turkey on Saturday five former commanders of Ukraine’s garrison in Mariupol, a highly symbolic achievement that Russia said violated a prisoner exchange deal engineered last year. Read our live blog to see how all the day's events unfolded. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Chief of Staff of Presidential Office Andrew Yermak and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko pose for a picture with commanders of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol inside a plane as they return to Ukraine from Istanbul, Turkey July 8, 2023.

1:08am: Zelensky brings home Azovstal commanders from Turkey, enrages Russia

Russia immediately denounced the release. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ankara had promised under the exchange agreement to keep the men in Turkey and complained Moscow had not been informed.

The five commanders have been lionised in Ukraine after leading a fierce three-month defence of Mariupol from the Azovstal steel plant last year, the biggest city Russia has captured.

"We are returning home from Turkey and bringing our heroes home," said Zelenskiy, who met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Istanbul on Friday.

Key developments from Saturday, July 8:

Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov welcomed a US decision to send cluster bombs to Kyiv Saturday, saying it would help to liberate Ukrainian territory but promised the munitions would not be used in Russia.

Mercenary fighters of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner group were preparing to move to Belarus Saturday under the terms of a deal that defused their mutiny against Russia’s military leadership, a senior commander of the group was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday visited a tiny Black Sea island whose few defenders famously defied a Russian warship at the beginning of the invasion, as the conflict reaches its 500th day.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

