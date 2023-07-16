An ‘unforgettable icon’: France pays tribute to 'artist' Jane Birkin

Leading French politicians have paid tribute to actress, singer and fashion icon, Jane Birkin, who died on Sunday at 76. London-born Birkin was considered a national treasure in her adopted home of France and known internationally for her innate sense of style, her creative work and her infamous relationship with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg.

British actress and singer Jane Birkin photographed in Deauville, France, on September 12, 1985.

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday hailed Jane Birkin as a "complete artist" and an "icon".

"Because she embodied freedom, because she sang the most beautiful words in our language, Jane Birkin was a French icon. A complete artist," Macron said on Twitter.

France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Sunday said that Birkin was an "unforgettable icon", with “a unique voice and charm”.

"Through her music and her talent, she transcended generations. Thank you for the emotions touched and this legacy that will live forever," Borne wrote on Twitter.

The French Culture Ministry hailed the actress and singer as a “timeless Francophone icon.”

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak called Birkin “the most French British person" and “the emblem for a whole epoch who never went out of fashion."

Hailing an artist "eternal in our hearts", actor and activist Brigitte Bardot said "when someone is so pretty, so fresh, so spontaneous, with the voice of a child, they don't have the right to die."

"Unimaginable to live in a world without your light in it," French singer Etienne Daho, one of Birkin's close friends, wrote on Instagram.

(France 24 with AFP, AP)

