Jane Birkin, Franco-British actress and singer, dies at 76

London-born singer and actress Jane Birkin died Sunday at the age of 76, according to sources close to her and police. She was an icon in her adopted France, known for her turbulent relationship with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, who was 18 years her senior.

Franco-British singer and actress Jane Birkin poses during a photocall for the film "Jane par Charlotte" at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on July 8, 2021.

Jane Birkin crossed the Channel in 1968 at the age of 22 to star in a film alongside Serge Gainsbourg.

It was the start of a 13-year relationship that made them France's most famous couple, in the spotlight as much for their bohemian and hedonistic lifestyle as for their work.

The doe-eyed Birkin, with her soft voice and androgynous silhouette, quickly became a sex symbol, recording a steamy duo with Gainsbourg in 1969 entitled, "Je t'aime … moi non plus" (I love you ... me neither).

Banned on radio in several countries and condemned by the Vatican, the song was a worldwide success.

Despite their famously turbulent relationship, Birkin often spoke fondly of Gainsbourg.

"He and I became the most famous of couples in that strange way because of 'Je t'aime', and because we stuck together for 13 years and he went on being my friend until the day he died. Who could ask for more?" Birkin told CNN in 2006.

"Paris became my home. I've been adopted here. They like my accent," she said.

Famed Song: Je T'aime... Moi Non Plus (I Love You.... Me Neither)

Pie in the face

Birkin was born in London on December 14, 1946, to a naval officer and an actress.

At 17 she married James Bond composer John Barry, with whom she had a daughter, Kate, but the marriage lasted only three years.

Her film debut in 1966 made waves with a full-frontal nude scene in the swinging '60s classic "Blow Up" by Michelangelo Antonioni.

After meeting Gainsbourg, who was 18 years her senior, in 1968 on the set of a romantic comedy – he was her co-star – she moved permanently to France, where she would remain for most of her life.

Their musical and romantic relationship was tempestuous. During one of their raging rows, Birkin tossed herself into the River Seine after throwing a custard pie in Gainsbourg's face.

They had a daughter, Charlotte, who herself became a hugely successful actress and singer.

Birkin finally walked out on France's favourite bad boy in 1980 and went onto to blaze her own trail.

Life after Gainsbourg

In cinema Birkin branched out from ditsy first roles to arthouse productions, gaining three nominations at the César Awards – known as France's Oscars – starting with "La Pirate" in 1985.

In her some 70 films, Birkin has been directed by some of France's – and the world's – leading directors, including Bertrand Tavernier, Jean-Luc Godard, Alain Resnais, James Ivory and Agnes Varda.

But she remained forever associated with Gainsbourg, who continued to write songs for her after their split, including "Les dessous chic" (Chic underwear) about lingerie being used to try cover up a relationship on the rocks.

"It's the most beautiful song about separation you could ever have," Birkin told AFP in a 2018 interview.

A chronic alcoholic, Gainsbourg died of a heart attack in 1991 aged 62.

A few years earlier he was in the audience to hear Birkin perform her first solo concert at the age of 40 at the Bataclan theatre in Paris.

In 1998 came her first record without Gainsbourg, "À la légère" (Lightly).

But she repeatedly returned to his repertoire, singing his hits accompanied by a full orchestra around the world, including in 2020 in New York where she performed with Iggy Pop.

The English rose of French chanson became something of a national treasure, one whose foreign accent made the French swoon and gave her an endearing air of fragility in her adopted country.

But for all her successes her life was also marked by tragedy, with her eldest daughter Kate Barry, a photographer, apparently committing suicide in 2013.

She also fought leukaemia in the late 1990s and suffered a minor stroke in 2021 that forced her to cancel an appearance at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

The Birkin bag

With her flared jeans, mini-dresses and messy bangs, Birkin was an "It girl" in the 1970s.

In 1984, Hermès named one of its handbags after her. In July 2015 Birkin asked Hermès to remove her name from the iconic bag, one of its best-sellers, over what she called “cruel” crocodile farming and slaughtering practices.

“I have asked Hermès to rename the Birkin Croco until they adopt better practices that meet international standards for the production of this bag,” Birkin said in a media statement at the time.

She was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2001 for her services to acting and British-French cultural relations.

Besides Charlotte and Kate she had another daughter, singer Lou Doillon, from her 13-year relationship with French director Jacques Doillon.

