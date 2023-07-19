🔴 Live: Ukraine says conducted 'successful operation' after fire at Crimea military site

HOUR BY HOUR

Ukraine said Wednesday its forces had carried out a successful operation in the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula after authorities there said a fire at a military facility prompted mass civilian evacuations. Authorities did not specify the cause of the blaze, but some Russian media reported that detonations were heard in the area and footage showed columns of black smoke in the sky. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Smoke billows from a munitions depot in the village of Mayskoye, Crimea on August 16, 2022.

08:20am: Ukraine's air force says it destroyed 37 of 63 targets in overnight attack

Ukraine's air force said on Wednesday it downed 37 out of 63 targets in a vast Russian overnight missile and drone attack, including 23 suicide drones and 14 cruise missiles.

The air force said critical infrastructure and military facilities had been attacked in the nighttime strikes, and that the main target was Ukraine's southern Odesa region.

06:30am: More than 2,000 to be evacuated from near military base on fire in Crimea, says Russia-backed governor

More than 2,000 people from the area near the Kirovske military base in Crimea will be temporarily evacuated after a fire broke out at the base, Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Crimea said on the Telegram messaging app.

"It is planned to temporarily evacuate residents of four settlements – this is more than 2,000 people," Aksyonov said.

06:15am: Fire at military base in Crimea, major highway closed, says Russia-backed governor

A fire broke out at the military training grounds in the Kirovske district on the Crimean Peninsula, the Moscow-backed governor of Crimea said on Wednesday.

The fire forced the closure of the nearby Tavrida Highway, Russian-installed Governor Sergei Aksyonov of Crimea said on the Telegram messaging app.

02:30am: Biden, Vatican envoy discuss Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden and a Vatican envoy discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine and deportation of Ukrainian children Tuesday, the White House said.

Biden and Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi discussed the papacy's efforts to provide "humanitarian aid to address the widespread suffering caused by Russia’s continuing aggression in Ukraine, as well as the Vatican’s advocacy for the return of forcibly deported Ukrainian children," a White House statement said.

Zuppi, archbishop of Bologna and president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, came to the White House at the request of Pope Francis, the Biden administration said.

Biden, only the second Roman Catholic to become US president, also delivered "his wishes for Pope Francis's continued ministry and global leadership and welcomed the recent nomination of a US archbishop as cardinal", the White House said.

01:40am: Russia strikes Ukraine's Odesa port for second night

Russia launched air attacks on Odesa for a second night in row but the key port will not be intimidated and will continue its work to export grains,Ukrainian officials said early on Wednesday.

The Odesa region's governor, Oleh Kiper, said on social media that air defence systems were engaged in repelling the Russian air attack and urged residents of the region to stay in shelters.

The attacks on Odesa, one of Ukraine's main ports for exporting grain, followed a pledge of retaliation by Russia after a blast on a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula on Monday that Moscow blamed on Ukraine.

Shortly after the bridge was hit on Monday, Moscow withdrew from the year-old grain agreement, a move the United Nations said risked creating hunger around the world.

12:17am: Ukraine's FM says need to find alternative to Black Sea grain deal

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said an alternative to the Black Sea grain deal had to be found and "there are very active discussions now."

The European Union said on Tuesday it is seeking to transport more Ukrainian grains via road and rail. While appreciative of EU efforts, Kuleba said Ukrainian exports through Europe would not be able to "compensate for the absence of deliveries from Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea".

Kuleba said the focus on reviving Black Sea shipments was either to continue within the existing framework or create a new model, but added: "The problem, of course, is what is going to happen if Russia decides to attack a vessel carrying grain."

"We have to take risks and we have to demonstrate that we can carry on without Russia," he told reporters on Tuesday during a visit to the United Nations.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday in his nightly video address that without Ukraine's exports "the deficit on the global market will, unfortunately, be quite tangible".

"And not only for the poorest countries. Different countries will feel it – from Libya and Egypt to Bangladesh and China," he said. "We are working with our partners to prevent this."

Key developments from Tuesday, July 18:

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is "far from a failure" but the fight ahead will be "long" and "bloody", the top US General Mark Milley said on Tuesday. Milley's comments came after Russia attacked the Ukrainian port cities of Odesa and Mykolaiv in a “mass revenge strike” for an attack on the Crimean Bridge, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Russia repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Crimea in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said, a day after an attack on the Crimean bridge which damaged it and disrupted car traffic.

Seventeen drones sent by Ukraine's forces overnight were "destroyed" and another 11 were "suppressed" by electronic means, Russia's defence ministry said in a statement.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

