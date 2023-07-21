Macron says he chose ‘continuity and efficiency’ with limited government reshuffle

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday reshuffled his ministers for domesticportfolios including education, housing and urban affairs, as his government begins its response to violent protests that shook the country three weeks ago. Macron said he chose ‘continuity and efficiency’ with the changes, and with his choice to keep Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne in her role.

Advertising Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated his "trust" in Borne in remarks before the government, reshuffled the day before, was to convene in a Council of Ministers meeting.

Macron said that his appointment of Borne in May 2022 was a "strong choice and not just a symbolic one" and a "commitment being honoured, with a particular significance for our Nation".

By "clearly reaffirming my trust in the prime minister, she chose to propose eight new ministers whom I thank for their commitment and their presence today", Macron added.

Speaking about his Cabinet as a whole, Macron said: "You have navigated through the budget plans, pension reform, significant bills on energy and economy, and then implemented the 100-day roadmap. (...) This is why I have chosen continuity and efficiency for the times ahead of us."

(FRANCE 24 with AFP and Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe