'Metal detectors are no use.' Challenge of removing landmines slows Ukraine counteroffensive

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is being led by deminers working to remove the massive amounts of landmines planted by Russian forces in Ukrainian soil. It's slow-paced and dangerous work. “Our groups often get fired upon, from grad rockets, mortars, artillery. But what can you do?” Andriy, a deminer in Ukraine’s 128th Territorial Defence Brigade, told FRANCE 24.

The territory they are working to regain is more heavily mined than expected, and the plastic mines that cover the countryside cannot be picked up by metal detectors.

“We need drones with thermal imagers specifically for us deminers, because the mines heat up on a sunny day, and they show up on the drone’s imager really well,” said another deminer, Oleksandr.

Without the right technology, the advance will continue slowly. The Ukrainian soldiers know there are larger minefields ahead.

