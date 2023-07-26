🔴 Live: North Korea welcomes Russian defence ministry delegation in Pyongyang

HOUR BY HOUR

North Korea rolled out the red carpet for Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, state media said Wednesday, with delegations from Moscow and Beijing set to attend Korean War anniversary events. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been steadfast in his support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Read our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

North Korean Defence Minister Kang Sun Nam (L) greets Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu upon his arrival at Pyongyang International Airport on July 26, 2023.

10:27am: Moldova to reduce number of staff at Russian embassy, says TASS

Moldova is cutting the number of staff Russia can have at its embassy, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

5:24am: North Korea gives Russian defence ministry delegation 'warm welcome'

North Korea welcomed Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, state media said Wednesday, with delegations from Moscow and Beijing set to attend Korean War anniversary events.

The Russian national anthem blared throughout Pyongyang International Airport, which was "wrapped up in a warm welcome atmosphere" to greet Shoigu and his delegation on Tuesday evening, the Korean Central News Agency said.

The North Koreans expressed their "full support" for the Russian army and people, "who are struggling to defend the sovereign rights and development and interests of their country", KCNA added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has supported Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including, Washington says, supplying rockets and missiles.

The Russian and Chinese delegations are also set to be North Korea's first known foreign visitors since its pandemic border closure.

Key developments from Tuesday, July 25:

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it was impossible for Russia to return to the Black Sea grain export deal for now, as an agreement related to Russian interests was "not being implemented". Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that President Vladimir Putin had made it clear that the deal could be revived if the Russia-focused part of the agreement was honoured.

US President Joe Biden's administration is sending up to $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems and a number of surveillance Hornet drones, US officials said Monday.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

