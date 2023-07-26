Paris 2024 Olympic Village: A welcome makeover of Seine-Saint-Denis?

France – With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games a year away, construction for the Village that will host some 14,000 athletes is in full swing in the Seine-Saint-Denis department, which is the poorest in mainland France.

SOLIDEO, the public institution in charge of construction for the Olympics, is promising that the Olympic Village will leave a long-lasting legacy in the working-class area, where 25 percent of residents live below the poverty line.

Once the Games are over, the village will be transformed into a new neighbourhood with space for 6,000 residents. The area will have offices, shops, cultural and sporting venues, schools and a 3.5-hectare park.

But what do residents think about the planned neighbourhood makeover? FRANCE 24’s Katrine Lyngsø went to Seine-Saint-Denis to find out.

