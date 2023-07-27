🔴 Live: Putin to host African leaders at two-day St Petersburg summit

HOUR BY HOUR

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Thursday host leaders of African countries for a two-day summit in St Petersburg. Putin said Russia aimed to “further develop” cooperation with Africa in a letter to summit participants. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed attendees to demand answers about a grain crisis that has propelled poorer nations towards crisis. Read our liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Strel'na, outside St Petersburg, on July 26, 2023.

Advertising Read more

8:58am: Traces of explosives found on Russia-bound grain ship, FSB says

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday it had found traces of explosives onboard a foreign vessel heading from Turkey to Russia for grain which had previously entered a Ukrainian port, Russian news agencies reported.

It was the second such announcement this week.

The FSB said on Monday that it had found traces of explosives on another ship travelling from Turkey to the port of Rostov-on-Don in Russia to pick up grain.

Russia has previously accused grain ships travelling to Ukraine under the now-collapsed Black Sea grain deal of carrying Ukrainian military cargoes.

8:58am: 26 port facilities damaged in last nine days, Ukraine PM says

Russian air strikes have damaged 26 Ukrainian port infrastructure facilities and five civilian vessels over the course of nine days, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said in a statement late on Wednesday.

It was an honor to open the first meeting of the #NATO-#Ukraine Council initiated by @ZelenskyyUa. It's important to hear a direct condemnation of the Russian Federation's withdrawal from the grain deal and the use of hunger as a weapon. In the last 9 days alone, 26 port… pic.twitter.com/N8B4NGKp1l — Oleksandr Kubrakov (@OlKubrakov) July 26, 2023

8:00am: South Korea vows to support domestic companies' Ukraine reconstruction bids

South Korea vowed on Thursday to provide policy support for domestic companies to win orders for post-war reconstruction projects in Ukraine.

Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun said in a meeting with other ministries and related agencies that they needed to devise systematic support measures to help companies access order information, financial support and risk management.

The government will work together to ensure speedy participation for domestic companies, it said in a statement.

7:37am: Odesa governor says overnight Russian missile attack hit port infrastructure, killed security guard

Russia hit port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region in an overnight missile attack, killing a security guard and damaging a cargo terminal, the region’s Governor Oleh Kiper said on Thursday.

Kiper said Russia fired Kalibr missiles at an unspecified port from a submarine in the Black Sea. He said a security building had been destroyed and two cars damaged.

Ukraine’s air force said it wasn’t able to shoot down the Kalibr missiles, although it said it had downed eight drones overnight in other regions of Ukraine.

6:35am: Putin to host 17 African leaders in St Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin will on Thursday host leaders of African countries for a summit in St Petersburg.

"It is important that in recent years our cooperation with Africa has reached a new level. We intend to further develop it," Putin said in a welcome letter to participants in the summit.

Seventeen African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected at the Russia-Africa summit set to take place on Thursday and Friday at the Konstantinovsky Palace.

Putin, who is isolated on the international scene since launching a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, still has support in several African countries.

3:48am: Blinken urges African leaders to confront Putin on grain disruptions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday pressed African leaders attending a St Petersburg summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin to demand answers about a grain crisis that has propelled poorer nations towards crisis.

Speaking ahead of the summit, Blinken insisted that African leaders knew rising food costs, grain and fertiliser shortages were a direct result of Putin's choice to invade Ukraine.

"They know exactly who's to blame for this current situation," Blinken said of the leaders, some of whom have offered tacit support for Moscow or refused to denounce the invasion.

"My expectation would be that Russia will hear this clearly from our African partners," he said, speaking during a visit to New Zealand.

3:04am: Belarusian journalist sentenced to six years in prison for reporting on the opposition

A prominent journalist in Belarus was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison, the latest step in a years-long crackdown on opposition figures, independent journalists and human rights activists.

On trial in the city of Grodno in western Belarus, Pavel Mazheika, 45, was found guilty of “complicity in extremist activity” for covering the activities of the political opposition.

He was accused of working for news outlets including Belsat TV, which broadcasts in Belarusian from its base in neighbouring Poland. The Belarusian authorities have labelled Belsat as “extremist”.

Key developments from Wednesday, July 26:

NATO condemned Russia's "dangerous" moves to block Ukrainian grain exports in the Black Sea after urgent consultations with Kyiv on Wednesday following Moscow's withdrawal from a key grain deal last week.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in North Korea, with delegations from Moscow and Beijing set to attend Korean War commemorations.

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe