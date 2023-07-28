🔴 Live: Russia downs Ukrainian drone in Moscow region, says defence ministry

HOUR BY HOUR

Russia’s air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone overnight on the Moscow region, the country’s defence ministry said, adding that there were no casualties or damage to buildings. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 35th Separate Marines Brigade operates a FPV drone at a training ground in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 24, 2023.

Advertising Read more

8:29am: Japan expands sanctions on Russia over Ukraine invasion

Japan dialed up sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, announcing an expanded list on Friday that included an export ban on electric vehicles.

Russia was hit with a wave of sanctions after it sent forces into Ukraine in February last year, but calls have grown from Kyiv and its allies for tougher action against Moscow.

Tokyo has already frozen assets of Russian individuals and groups, and banned the export of goods to Russia's military-related organisations, as well as the export of construction and engineering services.

On Friday, the government expanded the list of goods under its export ban to include vehicles fitted with engines of 1,900 cc or more, as well hybrid and electric cars, the trade ministry said in a statement.

The new sanctions, approved by the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday, will take effect on August 9.

5:36am: Russia says its air defences downed Ukrainian drone in Moscow region

Russian air defences downed a Ukrainian military drone before it could attack its targets in the Moscow region on Friday, the RIA news agency cited Russia's defence ministry as saying.

The ministry said the incident caused no casualties or damage to buildings.

Key developments from Thursday, July 27:

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that a "handful of donations to some countries" won't offset the impact of Russia's decision to leave a Black Sea grain deal that had allowed Ukraine to export grain worldwide.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier in the day told a summit with African leaders in St Petersburg that Moscow would replace Ukrainian exports by supplying free grain to six African countries "in the coming months".

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

© France Médias Monde graphic studio

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe