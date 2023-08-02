🔴 Live: Russian drone attacks target Kyiv and Odesa region port

Hour by hour

Russian drones attacked port and grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine's coastal Odesa region in the early hours of Wednesday, setting some of them on fire, regional governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app. And Kyiv's military administration said the city's air defences downed more than 10 Russian drones during an overnight attack. Follow our liveblog for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Ukrainian servicemen search for drones in the sky over Kyiv during a Russian drone strike on July 25, 2023.

8:09am: Kyiv air defences down Russian drones

More than 10 Russian drones were downed in Kyiv during an overnight attack, the city's military administration said early on Wednesday.

"Groups of drones entered Kyiv simultaneously from several directions. However, all air targets – more than 10 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) – were detected and destroyed in time by the forces and means of air defence," said Sergiy Popko, head of the administration.

He said Russia had used a barrage of Iranian-made Shahed drones, with debris hitting several areas.

7:03am: Russian drone strikes hit Ukrainian port facilities

A Russian drone strike damaged port infrastructure in the Odesa region, Ukrainian authorities said, adding that there were no reports of casualties.

"As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged," regional governor Oleg Kiper said

Ukrainian media reported the drones arrived from the Black Sea and then moved west along the Danube river towards Izmail, a key port from which Ukrainian grain is taken by barge to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for shipment onwards.

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian agricultural and port infrastructure after refusing to extend the Black Sea grain deal that had allowed for exports of Ukrainian grain.

Key developments from Tuesday, August 1:

Poland vowed to increase the number of troops at its border with Belarus after two Belarusian helicopters caused a "violation of Polish airspace". Minsk has denied the claim. According to the Polish defence ministry, NATO has been informed of the incident. The Belarusian defence ministry denied on its Telegram channel that its military helicopters had violated the Polish border.

A Ukrainian drone downed by Russia has struck a Moscow office tower that was also hit over the weekend, as multiple other drones were downed, Russian officials said.

Meanwhile, Iceland suspended work at its embassy in Russia, the first European country to do so, as commercial, cultural and political relations had slumped to an "all-time low".

Read yesterday's liveblog to see how the day's events unfolded.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP and Reuters)

