Living on the Rock: What's it like to grow up in Gibraltar?

ON ENTR

Gibraltar is one of the UK’s Overseas Territories and, according to its citizens, it's happy to be one. Often described to be "more British than Britain", the identity of its younger generation is rooted in the territory's relationship with Spain. However, there are now fears that Brexit may change its character.

Rafa, 27, and Alex, 28, live on the two sides of the Gibraltarian/Spanish border

Advertising Read more

Alex, 28, grew up in Gibraltar, and realised her identity was more nuanced than she thought when she moved to the UK for her studies. Rafa, 27, grew up metres from the border with UK’s Gibraltar, in La Línea de la Concepción, one of Spain’s country's most deprived towns.

ENTR met the two young people to find out what it means to grow up across one of the most contentious borders in Europe.

ENTR is a digital space for open discussion about what really matters, what holds us back and what connects us all.



ENTR exists in 6 languages: English, French, German, Polish, Romanian and Portuguese.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe